We Watched Robert Jeffress’ Interview with Sarah Sanders So You Don’t Have To

As White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders really got the hang of bending the truth to serve her boss, President Trump, when it came time to go the way of Sean Spicer. Well, maybe not to be on Dancing With the Stars , but outta the White House.

If you have any inclination toward preserving your sanity — or prefer a slightly less Trumpy version of Christianity — chances are you missed First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress' interview with former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

The interview occurred right in the middle of First Baptist's Sunday services — Jeffress isn't even really pretending that the church is apolitical anymore — and ran for about 10 minutes. None of it was exactly groundbreaking, but it's worth looking into the belly of the Trump beast, especially when it's in such a friendly environment. Here are some highlights.

Jeffress opened by asking Sanders for some inside dope on President Donald Trump, something even his hardcore supporters might not know. Sanders was happy to fill the packed crowd in.

"That he's actually a terrific person is one thing that the media misses," Sanders said. "He was so engaging, so supportive and such a constant encourager."

Trump's kids, and his treatment of them, are all the proof one should need of the president's virtue, Sanders said of the man who reportedly once smacked Donald Trump Jr. in front of his son's roommates because he dared try to wear a Yankees jersey to a baseball game instead of a suit.

"To see him interact with his kids is such a special thing, it's such a telling thing," Sanders said. "You can't fake good kids, and he has incredible adult children."

First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress Gage Skidmore / Wiki Commons

In Jeffress' world, Sanders was the one under attack in the White House briefing room, not the truth.

"We've watched you for 3½ years live out your faith courageously. You've never backed down when attacked, whether it be in public and a press conference, or even behind the scenes."

Then came a question about the miracle of being a woman and having a job at the same time.

"How is it that you've been able to balance your role as a wife, a mother, with your work outside and having such a public position?" Jeffress asked Sanders, whom he identified as a "career woman" in promotional materials for the event.

Finally, Jeffress turned to the 2020 presidential election.

"At our church, First Baptist Dallas, we invite everybody to come. We're not a Republican church or a Democrat church, we're a bunch of followers of Christ, but, I think we all know we've got an important election coming up in 2020," Jeffress said. "This is far beyond Republicans and Democrats, there's something else at stake here. Why do you think it's important for Christians, at this time in history, to get involved in the political process and in choosing our government?"

Sanders told a story about visiting a museum dedicated to the Holocaust in Israel with her dad, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and writing "Why didn't anyone stop it?" in the museum's guest book. That's why it's so important for Christians to vote this political cycle, she said.

"Somehow, I don't think we've heard the last of Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Aren't you glad?" Jeffress said, after ribbing Sanders about rumors that she might be running for dad's old job.