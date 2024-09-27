7UP Announces Limited-Edition Shirley Temple-Flavored Soda

The holidays are inherently sentimental (and boozy), so what better time to wax nostalgia for the first drink most of us ever ordered from a bar? 7UP is apparently way ahead of us, having just announced a limited-edition Shirley Temple flavor, which will be available in 2-liter bottles, 12-packs and a zero-sugar edition from Oct. 15 to Dec. 31.
The Shirley Temple, a nostalgic mocktail adored by children whose parents drag them to fancy dinners, is made of lemon-lime soda, a splash of grenadine and a maraschino cherry garnish. 7UP’s version draws inspiration from these elements, combining 7UP and grenadine flavors with notes of pomegranate and cherry.
The maraschino cherries are sold separately. At least for now. After all, this new flavor exists partially thanks to demand from consumers. According to a statement to the press, the 7UP Shirley Temple is the most visited recipe on the soft drink’s website.
We’re not saying that the powers-that-be can definitely be convinced to attach a jar of complimentary cherries to every bottle of Shirley Temple 7UP. We’re just saying they seem open to suggestions.
Either way, adult Shirley Temple enthusiasts can finally stop sheepishly asking a bartender to make the drink for them. We can now to the grocery store and get it ourselves with our grown-up money from our grown-up job.
(While supplies last, of course.)