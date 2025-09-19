 A Dallas Guide to Adorable Asian Desserts, Almost Too Cute to Eat | Dallas Observer
These Asian Desserts Are Almost Too Cute to Eat (Almost)

Discover the cutest, chillest Asian desserts in Carrollton—from jiggly puddings to corgi gelato for a sweet treat crawl.
September 19, 2025
If you are what you eat, may as well show your Longhorn pride.
If you are what you eat, may as well show your Longhorn pride. Lauren Durie
With summer winding down, if you’re looking for a few more ways to beat the heat, or bribe the kiddos, might we suggest a frosty dessert crawl?

Carrollton is ground zero for flavor-packed international treats, where you can satisfy every sugar craving from Tokyo to Taipei without ever leaving the strip mall. Within a one-mile radius, you'll find an endless lineup of over-the-top Asian fusion sweets: think jiggly, fluffy, chewy and photographic AF.

We hit the streets in search of the coolest (literally and figuratively) confections that are almost too adorable to devour. And if that isn't enough, there's shaved ice, taiyaki, and more around the corner.

click to enlarge
Friend or food? You choose.
Lauren Durie

Eiswelt Gelato

3044 Old Denton Road
The cutest character gelateria in town, Eiswelt, is attached to ClawZania (a claw-cade?) for the ultimate sugar-fueled playdate (bonus: they often run free scoop promos, so keep your eyes peeled). Here, dessert is part treat, part art project. You pick your flavor — or your color palette — and your spirit animal from over 10 ridiculously adorable options. Think pigs, bunnies, or the cult-favorite corgi butt, brought to life with chocolate molds, marshmallows and some serious face-drawing finesse.

Expect creations like a chocolate-dipped longhorn s’more or a pastel birthday cake masquerading as a magical unicorn. Flavors range from American classics like Oreo to Asian faves like taro and black sesame, so you can bounce from nostalgia to bold and earthy in one scoop. TBH, we mostly ate around the decorative bits, but the gelato? Smooth, silky, and stupidly delicious.

click to enlarge
Put a little jiggle in your day.
Lauren Durie

Coconut Paradise

2532 Old Denton Rd #101, Carrollton
Tucked inside 99 Ranch Market, Coconut Paradise is a dessert counter and the sister establishment of Matcha Republic. With a menu a mile long that reads like a sugar-fueled fever dream, most swing by for a refreshing coconut water, shaved ice, or smoothie, but those in the know come for their viral jiggly character puddings that practically beg for a photoshoot before you dig in with an oddly ASMR wobble. The shiny white bunny pudding and the chocolate banana capybara are made to order with whatever toppings your sweet little heart desires and a DIY sweetener bar (brown sugar syrup is the move). Think: boba, candy, ice cream—go wild.

click to enlarge
Soft souffle cakes topped to your liking.
Lauren Durie
click to enlarge
Noods aren't a dirty word at Kumochi, in fact they're downright cravable.
Lauren Durie

Kumochi

2451 Old Denton Rd #140, Carrollton
Still in their soft opening phase, Kumochi went viral for their sweet bean paste “noods” — the Japanese take on Mont-Blanc style pastries, cakes topped with a "mountain" of thin, swirling strands. You can get them on two different bases: the kumocakes, soft soufflé pancakes cooked on a flattop griddle and served in pairs, or the mochi puffs, a crunchier, deep-fried version that eats more like a shareable pile of mini donuts. Whichever you choose, they come with Kumochi’s signature sweet cream and are customizable with two drizzles like Nutella, custard, or honey, plus any toppings from the bar (think: Biscoff crumbles, sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles, OREOs).

Want to level up? Fresh fruit and Dubai-style are available as premium add-ons, and don’t miss piling on either soft serve or their signature strawberry, ube, or matcha noods — because watching them spiral out of the machine is half the fun.
Lauren Durie
Lauren Durie focuses on offbeat adventures and things you didn’t even know you wanted on your bucket list. She seeks out the weirdest and wackiest beats and bites to prove there’s no such thing as a flyover city or state. An accidental Texan by way of Denver and Chicago, she’s having fun exploring Dallas and is forever in search of the best hot pot, bagel and noodle bowl. You can follow the (mis)adventures on her blog theDownLo.com or on Insta @lmonitz.
