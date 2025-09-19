These Asian Desserts Are Almost Too Cute to Eat (Almost)

Carrollton is ground zero for flavor-packed international treats, where you can satisfy every sugar craving from Tokyo to Taipei without ever leaving the strip mall. Within a one-mile radius, you'll find an endless lineup of over-the-top Asian fusion sweets: think jiggly, fluffy, chewy and photographic AF.
We hit the streets in search of the coolest (literally and figuratively) confections that are almost too adorable to devour. And if that isn't enough, there's shaved ice, taiyaki, and more around the corner.
Eiswelt Gelato
3044 Old Denton Road The cutest character gelateria in town, Eiswelt, is attached to ClawZania (a claw-cade?) for the ultimate sugar-fueled playdate (bonus: they often run free scoop promos, so keep your eyes peeled). Here, dessert is part treat, part art project. You pick your flavor — or your color palette — and your spirit animal from over 10 ridiculously adorable options. Think pigs, bunnies, or the cult-favorite corgi butt, brought to life with chocolate molds, marshmallows and some serious face-drawing finesse.
Expect creations like a chocolate-dipped longhorn s’more or a pastel birthday cake masquerading as a magical unicorn. Flavors range from American classics like Oreo to Asian faves like taro and black sesame, so you can bounce from nostalgia to bold and earthy in one scoop. TBH, we mostly ate around the decorative bits, but the gelato? Smooth, silky, and stupidly delicious.
Coconut Paradise
2532 Old Denton Rd #101, CarrolltonTucked inside 99 Ranch Market, Coconut Paradise is a dessert counter and the sister establishment of Matcha Republic. With a menu a mile long that reads like a sugar-fueled fever dream, most swing by for a refreshing coconut water, shaved ice, or smoothie, but those in the know come for their viral jiggly character puddings that practically beg for a photoshoot before you dig in with an oddly ASMR wobble. The shiny white bunny pudding and the chocolate banana capybara are made to order with whatever toppings your sweet little heart desires and a DIY sweetener bar (brown sugar syrup is the move). Think: boba, candy, ice cream—go wild.
Kumochi2451 Old Denton Rd #140, Carrollton Still in their soft opening phase, Kumochi went viral for their sweet bean paste “noods” — the Japanese take on Mont-Blanc style pastries, cakes topped with a "mountain" of thin, swirling strands. You can get them on two different bases: the kumocakes, soft soufflé pancakes cooked on a flattop griddle and served in pairs, or the mochi puffs, a crunchier, deep-fried version that eats more like a shareable pile of mini donuts. Whichever you choose, they come with Kumochi’s signature sweet cream and are customizable with two drizzles like Nutella, custard, or honey, plus any toppings from the bar (think: Biscoff crumbles, sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles, OREOs).
Want to level up? Fresh fruit and Dubai-style are available as premium add-ons, and don’t miss piling on either soft serve or their signature strawberry, ube, or matcha noods — because watching them spiral out of the machine is half the fun.