With Chris Shepherd and Aaron Franklin, Uchiba's 2019 Uncommon Ramen Series Is Stacked

On Monday, Jan. 28, Uchiba once again kicks off its popular Uncommon Ramen series, which lets a guest chef take over Uchiba's kitchen for the night to cook up truly spectacular bowls of ramen.
The 2019 series starts strong with chef Tyson Cole, the founder of Uchi and its upstairs little sister, Uchiba. Cole collaborated with Uchiba Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti to create a $19 Sapporo-style miso ramen with "a pork and chicken tonkotsu broth with chili-marinated Berkshire pork rib, chicken meatball, pickled maitake mushrooms, beet tare cured soft-boiled egg, brown butter and greens," according to a press release. The restaurant takes a limited number of reservations in advance, but usually, diners line up all night to slurp some of this ramen.
While not every guest slot has been booked for the series, which takes over the restaurant on the last Monday of every month, there are a few notable Uncommon Ramens on the books: Houston culinary superstar Chef Chris Shepherd (Underbelly, UB Preserv, One Fifth) is cooking on Feb. 25, and Aaron Franklin of Austin's Franklin Barbecue takes over on April 29. Chef Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining & Provision in Denver is the guest chef on June 24.
Uchiba, 2817 Maple Ave. (Uptown)
