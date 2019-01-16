With Chris Shepherd and Aaron Franklin, Uchiba's 2019 Uncommon Ramen Series Is Stacked

On Monday, Jan. 28, Uchiba once again kicks off its popular Uncommon Ramen series, which lets a guest chef take over Uchiba's kitchen for the night to cook up truly spectacular bowls of ramen.

The 2019 series starts strong with chef Tyson Cole, the founder of Uchi and its upstairs little sister, Uchiba. Cole collaborated with Uchiba Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti to create a $19 Sapporo-style miso ramen with "a pork and chicken tonkotsu broth with chili-marinated Berkshire pork rib, chicken meatball, pickled maitake mushrooms, beet tare cured soft-boiled egg, brown butter and greens," according to a press release. The restaurant takes a limited number of reservations in advance, but usually, diners line up all night to slurp some of this ramen.