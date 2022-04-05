Waffle House and Adidas Release Limited-Edition Golf Shoe for the Masters

In a collaboration only a true Southerner could imagine (and perhaps appreciate), Waffle House has cooked up a new shoe with Adidas to celebrate the 2022 Masters Tournament.
Based in Georgia, where the Masters is held, Waffle House is a Southern institution. Per the news release from Adidas, the design philosophy behind the Tour360 x Waffle House shoe was to combine the classic ingredients of Waffle House with one of golf’s “most iconic shoes.”
“We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the Adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe, and our signature restaurants,” said Walt Ehmer, Waffle House president and CEO in a statement. “Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?”
The design of the collab shoe is quite the sight. It comes with an off-white “batter-like” color and the leather is embossed with a checkered pattern to look like a waffle. The heel logo features Waffle House’s signature yellow sign, and if you turn the shoe over, the transparent sole makes it looks like syrup is spilling down.
The partnership between the two brands is a no-brainer. Waffle House's corporate headquarters is in Norcross, Georgia, a little more than two hours west of the home of the Masters. As well-known institutions in Georgia, it was only a matter of time before we got this delicious team-up.
As reported by Tom VanHaaren at ESPN, reps at Adidas are unsure if the waffle shoes would be worn by any PGA Tour ambassadors, but it is possible one of the players will wear the shoe at the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.
If what you read here is making you crave a pair, the limited-edition shoe will go on sale Thursday, April 7. The shoes retail for $210 for the men's version and $200 for women's.