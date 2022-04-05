Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Waffle House and Adidas Release Limited-Edition Golf Shoe for the Masters

April 5, 2022 4:00AM

These go on sale on April 7, 2022.
These go on sale on April 7, 2022. Adidas
In a collaboration only a true Southerner could imagine (and perhaps appreciate), Waffle House has cooked up a new shoe with Adidas to celebrate the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Based in Georgia, where the Masters is held, Waffle House is a Southern institution. Per the news release from Adidas, the design philosophy behind the Tour360 x Waffle House shoe was to combine the classic ingredients of Waffle House with one of golf’s “most iconic shoes.”

“We couldn’t have asked for a better marriage between our signature waffles, the Adidas TOUR360 22 golf shoe, and our signature restaurants,” said Walt Ehmer, Waffle House president and CEO in a statement. “Who knew our famous, sweet cream waffles could also be so much fun to wear?”

The design of the collab shoe is quite the sight. It comes with an off-white “batter-like” color and the leather is embossed with a checkered pattern to look like a waffle. The heel logo features Waffle House’s signature yellow sign, and if you turn the shoe over, the transparent sole makes it looks like syrup is spilling down.
click to enlarge The off-white color is "batter-like" while the transparent stripes mimic syrup. - ADIDAS
The off-white color is "batter-like" while the transparent stripes mimic syrup.
Adidas
The shoe has special yellow sock liners with both the Adidas and Waffle House logos. The box that houses each pair is also designed to look like everyone’s favorite 3 a.m. breakfast joint.

The partnership between the two brands is a no-brainer. Waffle House's corporate headquarters is in Norcross, Georgia, a little more than two hours west of the home of the Masters. As well-known institutions in Georgia, it was only a matter of time before we got this delicious team-up.

As reported by Tom VanHaaren at ESPN, reps at Adidas are unsure if the waffle shoes would be worn by any PGA Tour ambassadors, but it is possible one of the players will wear the shoe at the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

If what you read here is making you crave a pair, the limited-edition shoe will go on sale Thursday, April 7. The shoes retail for $210 for the men's version and $200 for women's.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation