Good to Go: Breakfast at AllGood Cafe Is a Perfect Picnic

AllGood Cafe is one of those places that feels like it’s been in Deep Ellum forever. To keep it there, we can grab its food for takeout, and the best place to look is its breakfast menu.

EXPAND You can call the restaurant to make your order to be picked up curbside. Taylor Adams

Normally, the No. 2 is a good go-to: Perfectly spicy pepper bacon comes with eggs and pancakes that made me cry once (they taste just like my grandmother’s).

You can get pancakes to go, but instead, you should get a breakfast sandwich — the one here is meaty, savory and good enough for two meals, all for $7.99.

There’s a simple egg sandwich with a hard-fried egg, shaved ham and Tabasco mayonnaise on sourdough for $5.99. Or, you can get the mega-egg sandwich (why would you not want to opt for the “mega” option of something?) with a hard-fried egg, shaved ham, avocado, tomato, cheddar and that Tabasco mayo on sourdough.

The latter is large — the mega on this one is accurate — and travels well enough. As with all food, the shorter the drive the better. Exall Park, quite popular with residents of Bryan Place, is nearby. It’s also the perfect destination to have a meal from AllGood, with just a four-minute commute by car.

EXPAND Keep clean. A pandemic is still happening. Taylor Adams

Use the sanitizing wipes you keep in your car to clean the table top — the city of Dallas isn’t sanitizing, which is fair since it has plenty to do and it just furloughed a bunch of people, and 235 employees out of the total 472 were from its Park and Recreation Department.

After cleansing, you can get into your meal. The mega-egg sandwich has plenty of ham that’s well salted and freshly sliced. While it’s nice to have a good bacon-heavy breakfast sandwich, the soft ham with the egg and cheese is something that could become a craving. The Tabasco mayonnaise is fine, too.

The sourdough holds its crispness so you get that lovely crunch with every bite before you reach the salt, fat and protein of the interior.

If you’re able to share with someone in your household — they could get the other half. If you don’t have another with you, or if you’re a sensible person who wouldn’t want to share such a good sandwich, you can save it.

EXPAND Don't waste food: If the sandwich is big for you, save half in parchment paper in the fridge to reheat the next day (or later in the same day). Taylor Adams

One way to do that is to wrap it in parchment paper and place it in a sealed container to go in the fridge. By the time this story comes out, the second half will probably be on its way to a toaster oven, where it will sit in 350 degrees for about 10 minutes before a last-minute broil.

Breakfast sandwiches are good. Breakfast sandwiches from a Deep Ellum staple that last two meals are better.

AllGood Cafe, 2934 Main St. (Deep Ellum). Open for curbside pickup 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.