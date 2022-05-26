Best Foodie Finds: Bob's Burgers, Best Burgers, Barbecue and Brunch This Long Weekend

There are many ways to celebrate or lay low this Memorial Day weekend. We’ve got beer launches, movie marathons, Texas-sized barbecue and many brunches to choose from.
If you're partial to craft beer, our local breweries host a bevy of events on the weekends or at least offer a nice place to unwind. Check out our list of Essential Crafter Breweries of Dallas.
You can also plan your weekend around our recently-published list of 15 Best Burgers of Dallas.
Speaking of the burgers, Bob's Burgers the movie is out. The Alamo Drafthouse reports they invited "Bob himself" to take over their menu with a few of his favorite burgers of the day. This is a real Tina-tapping-butts-with-Jimmy-Junior dream come true. They are three options: The Glazed and Infused Burger, The Cauliflower Is Cumin From Inside The House Burger, The Back In Blackened Chicken Sandwich. All of these can be paired with Poutine On The Ritz Loaded Fries.
Wash that down with a drink that, per Alamo Drafthouse, "Linda very enthusiastically suggested we add, the Wine Train Sangria."
Below are eight other events for your four-day weekend:
Galapagos: Beer Launch and Meet the Iguanas
Martin House Brewing Company, 220 S. Sylvania Ave.
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28
Martin House has teamed up with the International Iguana Foundation to make a special iguana-themed beer. Artwork on the cans depicts the endangered red iguana from the Galapagos. Since iguanas love to nosh on hibiscus flowers, the new brew will feature hibiscus flavors with 25% of sales going to the IIF. The taproom exclusive will be available on draft and to-go, two iguanas will be on-site, and Kelly’s Onion Burger will provide the eats.
Memorial Day Movie Marathon
Klyde Warren Park, 1909 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28
If you’re looking to enjoy the warm weather, bring a lawn chair to Klyde Warren Park for an all-day movie marathon for the whole family. Raya and the Last Dragon, Twilight, and La La Land will be shown in the park for free, provided by Scott K. Ginsburg and Family.
Boots & BBQ Fest
Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave.
12 to 9 p.m., Sunday, May 31
Legacy Hall is hosting Boots & BBQ Fest this weekend for a day of family fun with live music, craft beer and lots of barbecue. The lineup includes four live bands, food from two barbecue joints, Unlawful Assembly Co. drafts and a mechanical bull. Barbecue can be preordered for $20 per plate.
Memorial Day Brunch at City Works
City Works Eatery & Pour House, 3680 The Star Boulevard (Fort Worth)
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 30
One of The Star’s most popular bars for a brewski, City Works Eatery & Pour House, is hosting a Memorial Day Brunch this Monday with dishes like the Jon Bun Jovi, a warm jumbo cinnamon roll, or Mother’s Little Helper, a “hangover bowl” with smoked cheddar grits, braised pork belly, breakfast sausage links, and more.
Memorial Day Brunch with The Rustic
The Rustic, 3656 Howell St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 30
Looking for something more family-friendly? The Rustic’s family-style brunch starts at 10 a.m. with cheese and fruit, avocado toast, country-baked eggs, doughnuts and more brunch bites. Carafes of Mariposa Mimosas and pitchers of house-made bloody marys will also be available. Music starts at 12:30 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
“Hair of the Dog” Memorial Day Brunch
MUTTS Dallas, 2889 Cityplace W Blvd.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, May 30
MUTTS is kicking off summer this weekend with Memorial Day Brunch all day long. Brunch features $3 mimosas, breakfast combos and bloody marys. The two private off-leash dog parks will be free for dogs to walk around as long as their two-legged companions are an existing member or purchase a Day Pass.
Memorial Day Brunch with Sidecar Social
Sidecar Social, 5100 Belt Line Rd.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, May 30
Sidecar Social, one of Dallas’ most popular cocktail and karaoke lounges, is hosting a Memorial Day Brunch this Monday with cocktails and bites. The lounge is featuring pork belly skillet, guacamole con ribeye, pig candy, mimosa carafes and new Social Towers, large-format drinks; choose from French 75, Aperol Spritz and sparkling strawberry tequila. Social Hour is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with $4 call drinks, half-off house wine by the glass and $25 board and bottle.
Weekend-Long Fun with Virgin Hotels
Virgin Hotels, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
Friday May 27 to Sunday, May 39
Virgin Hotels Dallas is hosting a weekend of Memorial Day fun, starting with Sunset Soundwaves at The Pool Club, Neon Oasis Night Party at the Manor, Friday Feels at Commons Club on Friday, A/B Side Summer Series with Technorotica at The Pool Club and The Manor and Weekend Brunch at Commons Club on Saturday, and Red Hot American Summer and Drag Brunch on Sunday. The weekend will be full of parties, pools, cocktails and iconic brunch bites, and all events can be RSVP'd for online.