Rockwall’s Hidden Gem Is an Homage to Texas Cuisine

Approximately 150 yards north of the historic Rockwall downtown square, home to restaurants like Zanata and the Fatted Calf, is Bin 303, a family-owned tribute to Texas gastronomy. Owned by Mat and Breean Nugent, Bin 303 is the culinary brainchild of the two food industry pros.

“I have a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Southwest Texas University and a level one and two sommelier certification," Breean Nugent says. "Mat has a bachelor's in Culinary Arts Management from the Culinary Institute of America [in] New York."

They met in Austin when Mat was working in fine dining for Roy Yamaguchi. After a move to Dallas and a period under Nick Badovinus at Consilient Restaurant Group’s now-shuttered Hibiscus, Breean and Mat decided to make a drastic change.