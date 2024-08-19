London-Based Coffee Chain Opens First U.S. Shop in Plano

Black Sheep Coffee, a London-based coffee chain, has opened its first shop in the U.S., in Plano. The company boasts about 100 locations across the globe, with most in the U.K. Another brick-and-mortar will soon open on Mockingbird Lane at North Central Expressway.
“This is the first in the U.S., but our goal is to have the availability of something bigger,” U.S. Operations Project Manager Sam Haleva said, “but the same quality as the small independent shop that you love.”
With five beans to choose from, Norwegian waffles with choices of Nutella, banana and peanut butter, smoothies, and pastries, it's bringing a new vibe to the neighborhood and is already a local go-to at 1501 Preston Road. You can select your coffee at a kiosk or from a QR code, choose the specific blend and a bite.
According to Haleva, the Robusta Revival beans, sourced from India, have more caffeine and crema than a typical Arabica bean. All options are certified fair trade and organic and range from having fruity-tasting notes to toffee praline. Those staying until closing, at 10 p.m., can try the Rebel Decaf with notes of chocolate, caramel and tobacco.
The iced Honey Cardamom Oat Latte is recommended if you want something with a kick. And don't pass on the Nutella and strawberry waffle to balance it with some sweetness. The waffles are always warm and scandalously good. Cheeky you might say. There are a variety of berries to add to your Nutella or peanut butter spread as well.
“No really good coffee shop should change your neighborhood,” Haleva says, “it should just add to it.”
It's hip, with its logo of a sheep wearing aviator sunglasses, leather seats, numerous plants and a large cafe with booths, tables, a bar and an outdoor patio.
“We try very hard not to be seen as such a U.K. brand. We adapt to the sizes,” Haleva says. “We also try to incorporate local elements.”
A painted silhouette of a windmill, a Texas flag and cacti splashed on the walls fit right in at the Plano location. The staffers are all local, he said, and they live the shop’s motto: “Leave the herd behind.”
Black Sheep was founded by college roommates Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth in 2013. The two now operate more than 80 shops across the U.K. and several in the U.A.E.. They plan to expand across the U.S., next in Miami. For coffee connoisseurs, there’s an online shop with bean subscriptions and merch.