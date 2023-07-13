Ari District Offers up Pup Pies and Other Thai-Inspired Brunch Street Fare

Ari District opened in 2020, serving Bangkok-style street food mixed with a bit of the small-town flavors found in Thailand, the native land of the chef and owner, Lilly Vichaichalermwong. Originally open for lunch and dinner, the spot changed its hours in May and is now open for breakfast and brunch. This schedule change came about so family could help out at the restaurant more often. This is a win-win for all because now they also serve delectable breakfast fare and homemade pastries prepared fresh daily.
The counter displays the sweet and savory pastries, which can change daily. Selections may include spinach rolls, cookie butter cinnamon rolls, matcha cream cronuts and maple bacon cinnamon rolls, to name just a few. Perhaps the signature pastry is the “pup” pie stuffed with pork and taro or curry, which often sell out before closing. (In fact, we had to make two trips so we could try one.)
Upon entering the elegant and cozy dining area, we decided to try a few pastries, a breakfast sandwich, a brunch item, a lunch item and a dessert, because we’re nothing if not thorough.
The black garlic cheesy spinach roll was warm and chewy, cheesy and flaky, with the perfect amount of caramelization and just the right amount of spinach, an ideal size for a perfect number of bites.
We went with the pork and taro pup pie, a small, slightly sweet croissant-like flaky pastry filled with ground pork that can be accessed by lifting off the top that is the pup’s ears. Almost too cute to eat, but you’ll be glad you did. It's easy to see why this is such a popular item.
Next up, an egg sando, a sandwich of white bread filled with scrambled egg and dry shredded pork. It's just the right size to eat on the go and priced right at under $4. The slightly sweet shredded pork worked wonderfully with the cooked-just-right egg.
A bowl of garlic pepper pork and egg followed, which at first seemed to be on the small side but the richness of the grilled pork, fried egg and rice was such that it was just enough. If it left us wanting more, that just shows how good it was.
Pad kee maow followed: You can choose the protein (we went with chicken) as well as the spice level (we opted for medium). A decent portion, noodles cooked correctly and a pleasant variety of vegetables, such as bright red bell peppers, bamboo shoot chunks, and enoki mushrooms, rounded out this dish.
For dessert we had the banana rice pudding, which was a fitting finale to this brunch affair: not too sweet, with just-ripe bananas and dark-grained rice that made for an attractive display, all topped off with a scoop of a delectable homemade coconut ice cream, some of the best we’ve ever had. Yes, and thank you.
There are so many other menu items we need to try, chief among them the souffle pancakes and chicken and coconut waffle, both of which sound intriguing. We’ll definitely be coming back, and we’re interested to see what new pastries they may have to offer. It’s a shame Ari District is no longer open for dinner, but there are a plethora of Thai dinner spots. How many can say they offer a unique brunch experience like Ari District?
Ari District, 2525 Inwood Road, No. 123; Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.