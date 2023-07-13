 Breakfast and Brunch Now on the Menu at Ari District Thai Bistro in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Breakfast

Ari District Offers up Pup Pies and Other Thai-Inspired Brunch Street Fare

July 13, 2023 6:46AM

Pork 'n' taro dumpling "pup" pie
Pork 'n' taro dumpling "pup" pie Hank Vaughn
Ari District opened in 2020, serving Bangkok-style street food mixed with a bit of the small-town flavors found in Thailand, the native land of the chef and owner, Lilly Vichaichalermwong. Originally open for lunch and dinner, the spot changed its hours in May and is now open for breakfast and brunch. This schedule change came about so family could help out at the restaurant more often. This is a win-win for all because now they also serve delectable breakfast fare and homemade pastries prepared fresh daily.

The counter displays the sweet and savory pastries, which can change daily. Selections may include spinach rolls, cookie butter cinnamon rolls, matcha cream cronuts and maple bacon cinnamon rolls, to name just a few. Perhaps the signature pastry is the “pup” pie stuffed with pork and taro or curry, which often sell out before closing. (In fact, we had to make two trips so we could try one.)
click to enlarge
Warm light fills the dining area, a happy marriage of cozy, relaxed elegance.
Hank Vaughn

Upon entering the elegant and cozy dining area, we decided to try a few pastries, a breakfast sandwich, a brunch item, a lunch item and a dessert, because we’re nothing if not thorough.

click to enlarge
Black garlic cheesy spinach roll.
Hank Vaughn

The black garlic cheesy spinach roll was warm and chewy, cheesy and flaky, with the perfect amount of caramelization and just the right amount of spinach, an ideal size for a perfect number of bites.

click to enlarge
The pup pie is just one of the freshly made savory and sweet pastries available.
Hank Vaughn

We went with the pork and taro pup pie, a small, slightly sweet croissant-like flaky pastry filled with ground pork that can be accessed by lifting off the top that is the pup’s ears. Almost too cute to eat, but you’ll be glad you did. It's easy to see why this is such a popular item.

click to enlarge
Egg sandwich with dry shredded pork.
Hank Vaughn

Next up, an egg sando, a sandwich of white bread filled with scrambled egg and dry shredded pork. It's just the right size to eat on the go and priced right at under $4. The slightly sweet shredded pork worked wonderfully with the cooked-just-right egg.

click to enlarge
Garlic pepper pork and egg.
Hank Vaughn

A bowl of garlic pepper pork and egg followed, which at first seemed to be on the small side but the richness of the grilled pork, fried egg and rice was such that it was just enough. If it left us wanting more, that just shows how good it was.

click to enlarge
Pad kee maow with chicken.
Hank Vaughn

Pad kee maow followed: You can choose the protein (we went with chicken) as well as the spice level (we opted for medium). A decent portion, noodles cooked correctly and a pleasant variety of vegetables, such as bright red bell peppers, bamboo shoot chunks, and enoki mushrooms, rounded out this dish.

click to enlarge
Banana rice pudding.
Hank Vaughn

For dessert we had the banana rice pudding, which was a fitting finale to this brunch affair: not too sweet, with just-ripe bananas and dark-grained rice that made for an attractive display, all topped off with a scoop of a delectable homemade coconut ice cream, some of the best we’ve ever had. Yes, and thank you.

There are so many other menu items we need to try, chief among them the souffle pancakes and chicken and coconut waffle, both of which sound intriguing.  We’ll definitely be coming back, and we’re interested to see what new pastries they may have to offer. It’s a shame Ari District is no longer open for dinner, but there are a plethora of Thai dinner spots. How many can say they offer a unique brunch experience like Ari District?

Ari District, 2525 Inwood Road, No. 123; Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation