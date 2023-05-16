Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Has Arrived in Dallas

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opened its first automat restaurant in Texas this week at 2548 Elm St., at the west end of Deep Ellum.
The quick-serve restaurant is a marriage of different concepts and cuisines. While it offers some in-restaurant seating, all the ordering is automated. As in the automats of yesteryear, diners pick up their food from cold and hot lockers. And while the focus is on dumplings, the fillings inside the dumplings are based on food from traditional New York City diners such as cheesesteaks, Reubens, lamb gyros, mac and cheese, and pizza.
The location has 14 hot and four cold lockers along with a pick-up window and seating for 34 inside the 1,850-square-foot space, across the street from the Kimpton Pittman Hotel and Epic Development (Harper's, Komodo and La Neta). Sam Cole, the local franchise owner, says this location was chosen for the late-night party crowd and lunchtime office workers nearby, along with downtown residents.
In addition to the diner-focused dumplings, the menu has a variety of traditional, vegan and gluten-free dumplings offered seared or crispy along with bowls with rice, proteins and vegetables. Pork soup, fire pork and chicken and shrimp dumplings come served in broth.
Guests can order online (at the time of publication that link isn't working) or at an in-store kiosk, scan the barcode and pick up the order in a locker as a modern take on the historic automat. Third-party delivery is available on most apps, including UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, 2548 Elm St. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.