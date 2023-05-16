 Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Arrives in Deep Ellum | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Has Arrived in Dallas

May 16, 2023 8:00AM

In addition to a variety of dumplings, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop serves bowls.
In addition to a variety of dumplings, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop serves bowls. Kayla Enright
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opened its first automat restaurant in Texas this week at 2548 Elm St., at the west end of Deep Ellum.

The quick-serve restaurant is a marriage of different concepts and cuisines. While it offers some in-restaurant seating, all the ordering is automated. As in the automats of yesteryear, diners pick up their food from cold and hot lockers. And while the focus is on dumplings, the fillings inside the dumplings are based on food from traditional New York City diners such as cheesesteaks, Reubens, lamb gyros, mac and cheese, and pizza.
click to enlarge Brooklyn Dumpling Shop interior in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is now open in Deep Ellum.
Kayla Enright
Owner Stratis Morfogen is a third-generation New York restaurateur, and the new Dallas location is his sixth overall and the first outside the New York area. The dumpling menu is based on some of his favorite New York diner staples. The first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opened in 2021 after Stratis and his partners realized the popularity of the novelty dumplings at their full-service Asian-inspired steakhouse, Brooklyn Chop House.

The location has 14 hot and four cold lockers along with a pick-up window and seating for 34 inside the 1,850-square-foot space, across the street from the Kimpton Pittman Hotel and Epic Development (Harper's, Komodo and La Neta). Sam Cole, the local franchise owner, says this location was chosen for the late-night party crowd and lunchtime office workers nearby, along with downtown residents.

In addition to the diner-focused dumplings, the menu has a variety of traditional, vegan and gluten-free dumplings offered seared or crispy along with bowls with rice, proteins and vegetables. Pork soup, fire pork and chicken and shrimp dumplings come served in broth.

Guests can order online (at the time of publication that link isn't working) or at an in-store kiosk, scan the barcode and pick up the order in a locker as a modern take on the historic automat. Third-party delivery is available on most apps, including UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, 2548 Elm St. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 a.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation