Lake House Offers a Fine Brunch, and It’s One You Can Dress Down for

While brunch can mean getting spiffy'd up to sip mimosas and be seen doing so, sometimes it’s a relief to head somewhere for the meal in a T-shirt and whatever pants you may have worn the day before.

And if you’re in East Dallas, that might take you to Lake House White Rock Bar and Grill, a spot with a lot of words in its name and one that makes for a good stop after a bike ride around the lake. (That’s especially true if your preferred bike shop is the one that shares this parking lot, Dallas Bike Works.)

Taylor Adams

On a recent, abnormally warm Sunday morning, the patio was a perfect spot to lounge, whether or not you were wearing spandex.

The brunch menu is straightforward, with expected items such as migas ($10), chicken and waffles ($13) and eggs Benedict ($13).

Despite a lack of excitement in the menu options, a comfortable setting with a $3 mimosa or a $5 bloody mary is just fine. That mimosa is like any other inexpensive one in town, and the bloody is a bit watered down; you get what you pay for here.

EXPAND Fried oyster mushrooms Taylor Adams

If you’re looking to get a starter, look to the regular menu, which has fried oyster mushrooms with a cayenne aioli ($11). You’ll appreciate the choice of the meaty mushroom.

If you’re really looking to go on the healthier side for brunch, there’s an egg white frittata, which drew us in since it’s loaded with vegetables, and vitamins sounded good at the time ($13). This puffy frittata comes topped with sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, artichoke, roasted tomatoes and a bit of crumbled queso fresco.

It all needs a bit of salt, but if you’re after something really light to complement your day drinking, this will do it, as long as you’re an egg-white person — this comes out basically as meringue.

EXPAND The egg white frittata comes loaded with plenty of veggies. Taylor Adams

What you should pay attention to on a visit here are the specials. On our visit, they had one that sounded strange but somehow ended up being our favorite part of the day. A Monte Cristo-inspired burrito was basically large fair food — battered, fried and topped with powdered sugar ($16). Ham and Gruyere are inside, warm and oozing from the fried batter. “Burrito” may not be the right word here, but this fried sandwich-turned-wrap is a ridiculous idea that’s executed in a way we strangely love, especially if we’re having this after a long night of fun.

This typical menu is supported by its environment — this closed-in patio is simply a nice place to be on a nice day. And if we’re biking, we’ll surely try the specials Lake House is throwing out for the day.

Also, there’s a rotating tap selection that hasn’t let us down yet, which can easily let your brunch flow into the afternoon if the conversation’s good enough.

Lake House White Rock Bar and Grill, 7510 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas). Brunch served 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.