We Check Out the Trending Cafe Nubia

There can never be too many Mediterranean restaurants, and there are never enough African restaurants, so we were excited to see a new spot open in Farthest North Dallas that promised to be a savory blend of the two. Cafe Nubia, an African/Mediterranean fusion spot that opened in March is the brainchild of co-founder Kenechi “KC” Nnamani. It's under the culinary direction of executive chef Gerardo Herrera, whose pedigree includes Haywire and Ali Baba as well as executive sous chef to Jerry Jones’ suite at the AT&T stadium.
This fusion idea is carried over to the menu and the décor, which includes a large outdoor covered patio complete with comfy chairs and couches, along with palm trees lining the perimeter. It was a beautiful spring day, so we decided to try the place for some late-afternoon bites and drinks while camped out on the patio.
The old fashioned was described as being prepared with a Nubian spin, but in all honesty the spin was lost on us. Still, it was a decent old fashioned, not too sweet and with a large clear cube of ice.
The Nubian Margarita was on the rocks and included tequila, passion fruit and lime juice rimmed with suya spice instead of the typical salt or tajin.
We were there for happy hour at around 4 p.m., so we went with several starters in lieu of mains, settling upon beef suya skewers, crispy falafel and lamb sliders.
The lamb sliders arrived on a slate serving stone. Three patties of perfectly cooked and seasoned lamb are dressed with feta, tomato, crispy dill pickles and grilled onions on potato rolls. It was really good, and a steal at $18 in the world of $20 hamburgers we all live in now.
There is also hookah available, and on the weekends the indoor stage offers live music and a DJ. It's definitely worth checking out, especially while North Texas is experiencing unseasonably pleasant weather.
3920 Rosemeade Parkway, No. 100; Tuesday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.