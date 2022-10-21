Celebrate Four Orbits Around the Sun with Celestial Beerworks

The stars are bright, and so is the future at Celestial Beerworks.
As they gear up for another trip around the sun, the folks at Celestial, in Dallas' Medical District, are sending year four off in style. Their actual anniversary is Halloween, but this hazy-IPA brewery is celebrating with a full week of events starting Monday, Oct. 24 and culminating in a ticketed party on Saturday, Oct. 29, which is simply being called “The Fest.”
Celestial is starting the week off strong with a beer to help get you through the Monday blues named “Four Eyez.” This stout has been lovingly aged for 22 months in bourbon barrels courtesy of their friends at 1792 Bourbon and clocks in at a hefty 14.5% abv. If you’re part of Space Camp, the name of Celestial's limited membership group, you’ll get first dibs on a bottle of the new brew the day before.
Tuesday is a roundtable debate for those who love to argue, passionately discuss or just intently listen to controversial issues. What better way to talk about difficult topics than with an ice-cold beverage to help cool you down? Celestial frequently invites its patrons to converse in a safe and respectful environment, and this month is no different. For this event, the question is: “When is craft beer no longer craft?”
Trivia takes command on Thursday at 7 p.m. Bring your crew of up to six people and compete in the “All Four Everything” challenge. Pitchers of beer, Celestial merchandise, beerbucks and even concert tickets are up for grabs.
On Friday it's the annual Power Hour Pre-game at 9 p.m., featuring “To the Power of the Hour” session IPA. During an hour-long mashup of different songs, participants take a 1-ounce shot of the beer every time the song changes. It’s free to attend and there is discounted beer.
Saturday rounds out the week with a ticketed event called The Fest. It’s a rager disguised as a beer festival with live music from funk duo And Then Came Humans, as well as a cover band named Extraordinary Rendition. The party also includes more than 20 specialty and fan-favorite beers.
There will be specialty merch like the 4th Orbit Glassware, a costume contest and dishes from local vendors Haleigh’s Eats and Dean’s BBQ.
If you don’t manage to grab a ticket to the festival, don’t fret. Many other events are planned for the near future, including Repeal Day and Festivus parties in December. Celestial's general manager, Madeline Rawicki, told us to be on the lookout for even bigger things in year five, as the brewery expands to another facility focused on production and fittingly named The Satellite.
As the rest of the craft beer industry looks to go back to basics with a focus on lagers, Celestial plans to continue to stand out.
“We plan to get even more creative because that’s what we do here. We love trying out new fruity and creative styles," Rawicki says.