Celestial Beerworks Is Brewing (Inter-)Stellar Beer in the Dallas Medical District

Celestial Beerworks, which opened in fall 2018 in the Medical District, is a friendly little brewery on a rather pleasant trajectory. Along with its easily accessed, central location, the brains behind the beer offer enthusiasts plenty of reasons to put this place on their schedules. Owner Matt Reynolds is a respected vet of the Dallas beer scene thanks not only to his home-brewing history but also his time crafting suds for Malai Kitchen.

On a recent Saturday visit, shortly after the brewery opened its doors at noon, the taproom was full, thanks to the Dallas Brew Bus, which had made Celestial its first of three stops for the day. There were still a few stools to be grabbed, and once the tour group departed for its next stop, there was plenty of space. The same, however, couldn’t be said for the available beers on tap.

By 1:15 p.m., three of the nine draft offerings were unavailable, including perhaps the most distinctive of the possible selections, the Bar Graph with Pink Pearl Apples and Raspberry. I managed to swipe a taste before it was vanquished, though. An American pale wheat ale weighing in at a sessional 5 percent ABV, the tart sweetness of the pink pearl gave off a grapefruit-like flavor and smell, not to mention a similar, near-neon look. The wheaty-ness mellowed out the sharp fruit for a highly pleasing, smoother than expected sip.