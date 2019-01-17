At Maracas Cocina Mexicana, $1 Mimosas Are the Big Brunch Draw

Maracas Cocina Mexicana serves mimosas for $1 during brunch.

For some, that’s probably enough to prompt a Sunday visit, so we might as well start out with that. Those mimosas just might be the most memorable part of brunch at this Deep Ellum Mexican eatery.

Of course, a few mimosas or a grapefruit mimosa ($2) might sweeten the deal. But the true highlight of Maracas isn’t the buck mimosas. It’s the Bloody Mary — a place that makes a decently spicy one is at least worth dropping in for that one glass.

EXPAND The chilaquiles ($9.50) is a tasty plate of food, even if it doesn’t look, taste or feel like chilaquiles. Taylor Adams

The brunch menu is big, but not all that interesting. Tortilla soup ($8) and bean-and-cheese nachos ($9) are on the appetizer list. There’s also the quesadilla rosa ($9) with grilled chicken and copious amounts of cheese, which would make anything good. The rest of the menu has options segmented by tacos, entrees, traditional breakfast, Tex-Mex (still brunch) and pancakes.

Our server recommended the el Americano ($8.50), which was two eggs any style, ham or bacon and pancakes or a biscuit. We value the traditional breakfast, of course, but is it really the first direction you want to send people when you have “Mexicana” in your restaurant name?

David’s omelet ($10) is fine, filled with chorizo, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, ham and cheese. But it's a fairly typical omelet. The Tejano omelet ($9.50) comes with spinach, mushrooms and queso fresco.

EXPAND David’s Omelet ($10) is a basic execution of what you’d expect out of chorizo, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, ham and cheese folded in egg. Taylor Adams

The plate of chilaquiles ($9.50) isn’t bad, as long as you’re not entirely expecting chilaquiles. The description lists chicken breast, tomatillo salsa, tortilla chips, crema and queso fresco. It was almost a chicken salad with crema as the vehicle. The flavors hit a savory spot, but not one that craves true chilaquiles.

On a recent visit, the service was adequate, chiming in at appropriate times, not rushing us and delivering plates quickly. And maybe the speed at which dishes came out is why the plating was rough. Every meal arrived looking like it was literally thrown together.

EXPAND Maracas' migas, $8.50 Taylor Adams

Other dishes had bits of carrot, cilantro and cabbage casually thrown about, allegedly for presentation. The atmosphere is OK. A lot of hard surfaces and bright lighting don’t make for the most comfortable environment.

But again, there's not much that $1 mimosas won't help.

Maracas Cocina Mexicana, 2914 Main St. (Deep Ellum). Brunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.