R&B's Cheeseburger Bao Is Fusion Food At Its Best

At 3:15 p.m. on a weekday, R&B is polished-clean and empty. It won’t be long. It’s a brief breath of air before the plunge: over the weekend, the night crew will sear oblong beef patties until 4 a.m. The first late-night service went fine. A surge of Dallasites showed up after bar close, and at some point, a wedding party crashed into the joint. Today, in the calm and empty Statler restaurant, R&B's daytime cook wraps an apron around her black shirt. The only sounds are Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” and the hiss of the griddle that follows an order of the Cheesebao-ger.

These days, it’s the little things that lift us out of the dark places. A real trompo taco, for example, or soup dumpling so juicy, they feel like a bolt of light in the darkness. An expertly seared beef patty — one that’s the salty crackle-break of crust under velvety American cheese — can lift a dreary soul right out of the endless fog. That’s where you’ll find the tiny bao sandwiches at R&B. They are perfect sandwiches. They are cheeseburgers set in clouds.

R&B hand-forms the grind daily to fit neatly in the bao buns, griddling them until a blackened crust forms on each side. American cheese melts into a smooth blanket, and there’s a foundation of darkened, salty-sweet onion jam. Two pickle coins, each tasting like recently morphed cucumbers, are bright and fresh. It’s all set in those cloud-white buns, and for $4.50, you’re eating a tiny sandwich that carries a big dose of happiness.