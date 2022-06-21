Chicago-Based Naf Naf is Headed to North Texas

Anyone who is a fan of fresh Middle Eastern cuisine will want to keep an eye out for a new spot coming to Frisco this summer.
Naf Naf Grill, which is set to open on July 12, is an open kitchen and bakery that was first established in Chicago in 2009. According to a press release, it has 33 locations nationwide and this marks the first Naf Naf in Texas and will follow with two more openings in McKinney and Las Colinas later.
When you place an order at Naf Naf, you can customize your own entrée as stuffed pita sandwich or a bowl. With its fresh ingredients and handmade recipes, this much like a Middle Eastern Chipotle.
Eater in Chicago lists Naf Naf there as an excellent downtown lunch option writing, "What separates it from the competition is the quality — the fluffy bread is baked on site, juicy chicken shawarma comes straight off the spit, and the falafel bear a perfectly crisp exterior."
For a bowl, you can pick a base like basmati rice, couscous, salad greens or a Middle Eastern spread like hummus or baba ganoush. Then choose a protein like chicken shawarma, steak, crispy chicken schnitzel or falafel. From there, you can choose from a range of toppings like onions, purple cabbage and tomato-cucumber salad and finish it off with one of Naf Naf’s signature sauces.
The first three Naf Naf Grills in Texas will be opened by INAA Restaurant, LLC, which is led by president Amirali Didarali, along with his operating partner, Aamir Rajan.
“I fell in love with Naf in Chicago and saw how much potential the brand has, so I wanted to bring its fresh and flavorful food to Texas,” Rajan said in a press release. "DFW is a hub for great restaurants, but Naf offers a culinary experience unlike any other, which will make it a standout brand in Frisco.”
Naf Naf Grill, 1525 US 380, Suite 400, Frisco, TX 75033