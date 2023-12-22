Columbian Country Club Opens in East Dallas

Columbian Country Club is opening its doors on Friday, Dec. 22, in East Dallas at 3314 Ross Avenue, near Dahlia Bar & Bistro. Founded by hospitality veteran Brian Rutt and his partners Justin Kallhoff and Jonathan Rosenberg, the inspiration behind Columbian Country Club goes back to the original historic Jewish country club, established in 1891 on Main Street in downtown Dallas.
"We wanted to pay homage to this exclusive social club," Rutt says. "It was a place that many Dallasites spent a lot of time in while growing up. It was a special place for me and my family in particular.”
Additionally, per the press release, this new cocktail lounge captures New York City's Golden Era with old-world glamour and live piano music paired with martinis and classic cocktails.
Lastly, Rutt says in the press release, “Imagine this as a place you would see them go in The Wolf of Wall Street.”
The Wallace Johnson Studio designed the lounge with elegant carpets, dimmed lighting, plush seating and old-world decor. Throughout the space, decor from the original country club is showcased with pictures of iconic musical artists from the '80s and '90s.
menu featuring a selection of bites, including caviar and Cobb deviled eggs, reminiscent of the renowned Cobb salad that defined the original Columbian Country Club experience.
Columbian Country Club will have live piano music Monday through Saturday and a DJ on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with a hidden old-school dance floor.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made at www.columbiancc.com.
Columbian Country Club, 3314 Ross Ave. Monday – Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. – midnight; Thursday – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.