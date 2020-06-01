Good to Go: Commissary Perfects the Takeout Ham and Cheese

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

When Commissary opened in downtown Dallas years ago, it was fantastic in that it provided another dining option for nearby residents.

Since then, other good places have opened, but the menu items that were good in 2017 at Commissary are still good today, even if now we’re grabbing them curbside.

A solid go-to then remains a perfect choice today, especially when you take it to nearby Pacific Plaza for lunch.

Since the first version of Commissary’s ham and cheese sandwich, it’s evolved from the toasted sliced bread that scraped the roof of your mouth to a fresh white bread that's more like a hoagie and perfect for park-going.

EXPAND Silver lining to takeout only: Joey can also come along for assignments. Taylor Adams

What remains the same are the interior ingredients: shaved ham, just-enough gruyere, a sharp dijonnaise, spicy arugula and fresh tomato. The best part is the bread-and-butter pickles made in-house. They're tart and addictive ones you’ll want a jar of at home.

If you like an acidic bite alongside the fat content in ham and cheese (you either do or will), you’ll understand why this seemingly simple meal is superior to others.

There’s also something nice about sitting on the grass of Dallas’ newest park and unfolding butcher paper to reveal an intentionally stacked sandwich, which you will get every time from Commissary.

The restaurant has a smooth curbside program. You can order for pickup or delivery through third-party apps or just call it in to pick up. Staff will take your credit card information over the phone, so there’s no tapping, swiping or signing needed when they hand over your meal through an open car window.

EXPAND Picking up an order at Commissary is easy. They also have delivery available, if that's your thing. Taylor Adams

The breakfasts here are also good — try the smoked salmon bagel — as are the salads. Or other sandwiches.

Yes, this person who lived downtown has had nearly the whole menu. But for now, that deceptively simple ham and cheese sandwich is the go-to for to-go.

Commissary, 1217 Main St. (downtown). 214-827-2927. Open for takeout and delivery 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.