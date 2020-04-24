COVID-19 Bombshell: Texas Bars Reopen

I can’t believe I’ve been writing about this for a month, but the deeper we looked into the mess that is the state’s approach to alcohol sales in the pandemic, the more confusing and disturbing it became.

We wrote about when the governor said mixed drinks were allowed and TABC wouldn't allow that, Gov. Greg Abbott’s absence on the issue and the whole baffling correspondence between TABC and the Governor’s Office.

April 17, the governor issued what he touted in national media as the first order reopening any state. He seemed very proud of being first. But as he has done with many issues, such as his alcohol and church service orders, he issues a bold press release that is followed with substantially less than was promised.

The April 17 order was no different.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, retail services that are not “essential services,” but that may be provided through pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep in strict compliance with the terms required by DSHS. The DSHS requirements may be found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.



Even though the title of the order was Reopening Texas, retail by pickup and delivery ain’t much, especially in light of the hold-my-beer reopenings since announced in Georgia and Las Vegas. What am I going to do, go to Neiman’s and buy a curbside belt? I haven’t worn a belt in six weeks.

But in one very specific way, this order clearly overturns the shifting and confusing TABC guidance to industry that had prevented the sale of to-go cocktails mixed onsite.

And it applies to bars, also.

By the time you read this, bars and restaurants all over the state will have started serving to-go cocktails even with no associated food purchase, and some bars that have been closed in Dallas since Judge Clay Jenkins’ order took effect on March 16 and statewide since the governor’s order closing bars on March 19 will reopen for pickup and delivery.

The coordination for this effort was led by Austin restaurant lawyer Kareem Hajjar, who founded Margs for Life at the beginning of the shutdown specifically to advocate for to-go cocktails.

“I think the Governor is excited about this because it’s going to bring the state a lot of revenue. It’s a lot of jobs,” Hajjar said. “You get someone off unemployment and then they start producing tax revenue. You’re stemming losses and gaining revenue.”

How many jobs? Hajjar surveyed his restaurant clients near the time of the shutdown order specifically to find out how many Texans were at risk of losing employment if to-go cocktails weren’t allowed.

“It’s at least three positions per unit being added if alcohol can be sold to go,” Hajjar said. Unit is industry jargon for a bar or a restaurant. “Skilled bartender, which at present is completely not needed, a cook for increased demand for food related to alcohol sales as well as prep functions for cocktails, and a position for a runner.

“There are 49,600 restaurants in Texas. It’s a minimum of 150,000 jobs. Larger restaurants might hire five people.”

He thinks most or all of those jobs will come back quickly after the order goes into effect Friday, April 24.

It raises the question why those jobs were eliminated in the first place. Our previous reporting makes it clear that TABC and the governor initially thought that to-go alcohol was absolutely necessary to keep restaurants alive during the shutdown. And as we have reported from the beginning, no one ever gave a rat’s red ass about bars.

One possible reason is the Texas Restaurant Association may have signaled to the governor that to-go alcohol wasn’t that big a deal.

EXPAND Margaritas to go are apparently a thing now (not to be consumed while driving, of course). Taylor Adams

From the beginning of the crisis, the industry representative has told operators that the governor would never allow to-go cocktails. It continued this messaging after the governor actually legalized to-go cocktails for 24 hours. Multiple Greater Dallas Restaurant Association (a local arm of TRA) members I spoke with were, ahem, surprised to learn this.

I’m a lawyer, and I can read these orders; so I understand the places opening today. There’s an argument that you can read on my social media that the governor cannot override local authorities.

Texas law ordinarily has a strict separation of powers. The Legislature writes the rules, the governor implements them, and the courts settle disputes arising from them. Under the Government Code’s rules for emergency operations, the governor has some limited power to write legislation. I wonder if his office is just bad at it or whether he intended to shut down bars entirely and restaurants for to-go cocktails and then allow it six weeks later. Because the latter doesn’t make sense.

But if to-go retail is safe enough for my Neiman’s belt, I hope it will be deemed safe enough for the state’s bars and restaurants to serve us to-go cocktails. There is absolutely no reason that curbside delivery of chicken fajitas is “essential” but delivery of a margarita is illegal. And by the same logic, why can I not roll up on my favorite bar and grab a to-go cocktail on the way home from home work from home? I want the cocktail and thousands of Texans need jobs.

April 24 is going to be interesting regardless.