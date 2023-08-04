 Craft and Vine is a New Style of Dining and Drinking in Plano | Dallas Observer
Craft and Vine Offers a New Style of Dining and Drinking in Plano

Craft and Vine in Plano has a tap wall with more than 40 self-serve options. Is it beautiful or dangerous, or, perhaps, both?
August 4, 2023
Flatbread at Craft and Vine.
Flatbread at Craft and Vine. Anisha Holla
The two-story restaurant and bar Craft and Vine is a new, ultra-modern addition to Plano’s Legacy West with floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek wooden floors and elegant decor.

The full-service bar is tucked into the corner of the restaurant, and a second-floor balcony dotted with extra seating overlooks it. High ceilings, geometric art and sprawling wall vines pay homage to the restaurant's name.
The large display of drinks and bottles immediately caught our attention.
But there’s certainly more to the crafty appeal than just the sights.

Let’s start with the drinks. The bar boasts a collection of 13 different “giggle juices,” 16 martinis and 22 beers on tap. Cocktails are infused with ingredients like fig syrup, pear nectar and egg whites. The house specialties are infused bourbons, which come in flavors like brown butter, vanilla coffee and spiced peach. The popular “Texas cowboy” packs a spicy kick of jalapeño at the end.
Lounge around in Craft and Vine's self-serve taproom.
Craft and Vine also offers a self-serve approach. The taproom to the left of the dining area offers 40 or so smart-screens, built into the wall, labeled and filled with different drinks. Drinks are priced by the ounce, and your currency is an electronic wristband that you link to your credit card at the front register. Convenience can be dangerous and costly.

Pair the alcohol with some cheesy flatbreads, burgers or sushi rolls. The contemporary American menu has internationally inspired bites to balance out the strong drinks. Eight varieties of sushi come rolled with fresh ingredients like pickled salmon, cream cheese and avocado. Flatbreads are piled with ingredients like roasted pear, ricotta cheese and fresh-sliced Granny Smith apples. Charcuterie boards are stacked with varieties of hummus, nuts and cheeses. While prices are on the higher side, most dishes are crafted to share.
The strawberry passionfruit cheesecake is a must-try.
Bring some friends on a Wednesday for shareable snacks and hefty discounts on the drink menu, including $7 margaritas.

This isn’t the restaurant’s first stab at the North Texas market. Its flagship location is in Roanoke, a city that's (apparently) known as the “food capital of Texas.” We’re told the Plano location is larger in size, but that the original Roanoke location has an even more extensive alcohol selection. We have a hard time believing the drink spread can get any bigger than this, but we do like to dream big.

Craft and Vine, 5800 Legacy Drive, Plano. Monday – Thursday, 3–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 3–11 p.m.; Sunday, 3–9 p.m.
