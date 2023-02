Crofflels, Affogatos and Piano for Brunch at Talia’s Cafe

click to enlarge The piano at the center of the dining room is used for live piano performances on special occasions. Anisha Holla

Try BLT ingredients stuffed into a croffle sandwich.

Eggs Benedict served on toasted English muffins with a side of freshly cut fruit.

Warm pressed waffles, live piano music and a cozy space all make for a pretty enticing Sunday-morning brunch experience at Talia’s Cafe , which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in February.Owner Jeonghoo Yim alludes to her travels to Korea as her inspiration for opening the cozy brunch spot. “A while ago, I went to study abroad in South Korea,” she says. It was trying the unique food items there that finally motivated her to follow her entrepreneurial dreams and “provide some new brunch meals to Dallas.”Talia’s is best known for its croffles, croissant dough pressed into a warm waffle mold first popularized in South Korea. The result is a flaky, buttery and ultra-crispy competitor to the standard American breakfast waffle.Different toppings add to the appeal. Croffles are slathered in spreads like Nutella and piled with goodies like fresh fruit and nuts for an eye-catching table display. Try the brown cheese croffle plate ($10.99), which comes with two freshly pressed croissant waffles side-by-side. They’re topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and shredded brunost cheese (or brown cheese) for a deep caramel-like flavor profile. The apple pie croffle ($11.99) has apple-cinnamon compote on top. Savory options include a grilled cheese croffle and even a BLT croffle sandwich.Omelets, skillets and Benedicts are just some of the other brunch specialties on the menu here. A taco omelet ($15.49) comes loaded with taco meat, salsa and sour cream. The steak and eggs plate ($21.99) is piled high with a juicy 8-ounce steak and two eggs cooked your way with a side of home fries. Talia’s version of breakfast potatoes presents a buttery soft interior surrounded by a crispy shell.Beverage options include freshly-squeezed drinks like apple kale and orange carrot juice ($5.95). For an extra-caffeinated start to your day, try the vanilla or hazelnut lattes ($5.75), served iced or hot. Sugar enthusiasts should beware of the croffle affogato, a milk-based latte that comes with a croffle submerged inside. Like a sponge, the buttery pastry soaks up the coffee, allowing you to either sip on or bite into your morning coffee.Talia's is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week to satisfy your brunch, sugar and even caffeine cravings. It's pretty much a one-stop shop for all three. If you're lucky, you might even catch a live piano performance on the side.