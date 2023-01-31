Crofflels, Affogatos and Piano for Brunch at Talia’s Cafe

Warm pressed waffles, live piano music and a cozy space all make for a pretty enticing Sunday-morning brunch experience at Talia’s Cafe, which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in February.
Owner Jeonghoo Yim alludes to her travels to Korea as her inspiration for opening the cozy brunch spot. “A while ago, I went to study abroad in South Korea,” she says. It was trying the unique food items there that finally motivated her to follow her entrepreneurial dreams and “provide some new brunch meals to Dallas.”
Different toppings add to the appeal. Croffles are slathered in spreads like Nutella and piled with goodies like fresh fruit and nuts for an eye-catching table display. Try the brown cheese croffle plate ($10.99), which comes with two freshly pressed croissant waffles side-by-side. They’re topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and shredded brunost cheese (or brown cheese) for a deep caramel-like flavor profile. The apple pie croffle ($11.99) has apple-cinnamon compote on top. Savory options include a grilled cheese croffle and even a BLT croffle sandwich.
Talia's is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week to satisfy your brunch, sugar and even caffeine cravings. It's pretty much a one-stop shop for all three. If you're lucky, you might even catch a live piano performance on the side.
Talia's Cafe. 1255 W. Exchange Parkway, No. 160, Allen. Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.