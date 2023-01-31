Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Crofflels, Affogatos and Piano for Brunch at Talia’s Cafe

January 31, 2023 4:00AM

Talia's seasonal brown cheese croffle comes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and shredded brown cheese on top.
Talia's seasonal brown cheese croffle comes with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and shredded brown cheese on top. Anisha Holla
Warm pressed waffles, live piano music and a cozy space all make for a pretty enticing Sunday-morning brunch experience at Talia’s Cafe, which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in February.

Owner Jeonghoo Yim alludes to her travels to Korea as her inspiration for opening the cozy brunch spot. “A while ago, I went to study abroad in South Korea,” she says. It was trying the unique food items there that finally motivated her to follow her entrepreneurial dreams and “provide some new brunch meals to Dallas.”
click to enlarge
The piano at the center of the dining room is used for live piano performances on special occasions.
Anisha Holla
Talia’s is best known for its croffles, croissant dough pressed into a warm waffle mold first popularized in South Korea. The result is a flaky, buttery and ultra-crispy competitor to the standard American breakfast waffle.

Different toppings add to the appeal. Croffles are slathered in spreads like Nutella and piled with goodies like fresh fruit and nuts for an eye-catching table display. Try the brown cheese croffle plate ($10.99), which comes with two freshly pressed croissant waffles side-by-side. They’re topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and shredded brunost cheese (or brown cheese) for a deep caramel-like flavor profile. The apple pie croffle ($11.99) has apple-cinnamon compote on top. Savory options include a grilled cheese croffle and even a BLT croffle sandwich.
click to enlarge
Try BLT ingredients stuffed into a croffle sandwich.
Anisha Holla
Omelets, skillets and Benedicts are just some of the other brunch specialties on the menu here. A taco omelet ($15.49) comes loaded with taco meat, salsa and sour cream. The steak and eggs plate ($21.99) is piled high with a juicy 8-ounce steak and two eggs cooked your way with a side of home fries. Talia’s version of breakfast potatoes presents a buttery soft interior surrounded by a crispy shell.
click to enlarge
Eggs Benedict served on toasted English muffins with a side of freshly cut fruit.
Anisha Holla
Beverage options include freshly-squeezed drinks like apple kale and orange carrot juice ($5.95). For an extra-caffeinated start to your day, try the vanilla or hazelnut lattes ($5.75), served iced or hot. Sugar enthusiasts should beware of the croffle affogato, a milk-based latte that comes with a croffle submerged inside. Like a sponge, the buttery pastry soaks up the coffee, allowing you to either sip on or bite into your morning coffee.

Talia's is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the week to satisfy your brunch, sugar and even caffeine cravings. It's pretty much a one-stop shop for all three. If you're lucky, you might even catch a live piano performance on the side.

Talia's Cafe. 1255 W. Exchange Parkway, No. 160, Allen. Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation