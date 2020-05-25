Dallas Chefs Share Recipes for Impossible Foods' Plant-Based Meat

One effect of the coronavirus has been the occasional shortage of various foods, including ground beef. One result is stores such as Kroger enforcing a limit on how much meat customers can buy.

To combat this shortage of beef (or possibly take the opportunity), Impossible Foods has made their plant-based meat available at Kroger stores in Texas for the first time.

Like ground beef, this product is versatile: You can shape it, break it apart, season it and cook it as you wish. With Impossible meat available for purchase for at-home use, some of Dallas' chefs have offered meatless versions of their favorite dishes.

Impossible Chile Rellenos Miriam Jimenez, Miriam Cocina Latina

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

½ Impossible Foods plant-based meat package

½ medium white onion, diced

¼ tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon Mexican oregano

¼ tablespoon black pepper

4 poblano peppers

½ cup queso fresco

12 ounces Oaxaca cheese

Choice of topping (such as salsa, ranchera, queso, etc.)

Queso fresco

Sour cream

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Place poblanos on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for 20 minutes, until skin is darkened.

While peppers roast: In a pan, heat oil and fry onion until translucent. Add the garlic followed by the Impossible meat and cook for about 10 minutes.

When the peppers are roasted, remove the skins with a towel (do this while they are hot to make the peeling process easier). Remove the seeds.

Fill each pepper with meat and 3 ounces Oaxaca cheese. Finally, add your favorite sauce and garnish with queso fresco and sour cream.

The Neil Young Burger from Rodeo Goat

The Neil Young Burger Landon Amis, Rodeo Goat

Start to finish: 15 to 20 minutes

Servings: 1

5 ounces Impossible Foods meat

¼ ounce sunflower sprouts

1 avocado

1 beefsteak tomato

1 tablespoon green goddess dressing

1 cracked wheat bun

Shape the Impossible meat into a patty.

On a heated grill or pan, cook patty until brown.

Place patty on the bun, along with green goddess dressing, three slices of avocado, a slice of beefsteak tomato and sunflower sprouts.

Impossible Meatballs Luke Rogers, Savor in Klyde Warren Park

Start to finish: 45 minutes

Servings: 2

2 ½ pounds Impossible Foods "beef"

3 eggs

1 ½ ounces powdered garlic

1 ½ ounces powdered onion

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

1 ½ ounces ground black pepper

1 ounce kosher salt

2 ounces olive oil

Pasta sauce

Pasta or baguette

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine ingredients, except for the olive oil.

Shape the combination into 2-ounce balls and cover in oil.

Place meatballs on a baking sheet lined with foil, and bake for 30 minutes.

Serve with your favorite pasta and sauce or as a sandwich.

Impossible and Gluten-Free Spaghetti Bolognese Kay Pierce, SiriusVegan

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

4 to 6 quarts water

1 box Simple Truth organic gluten-free spaghetti

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ small red onion, diced

½ green bell pepper, diced

8 baby bella mushrooms, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 ½ tablespoon dried oregano

1 ½ tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon turmeric

14.5-ounce can of Simple Truth organic diced tomato

12 ounces Impossible Foods meat replacement

25 ounces Simple Truth organic tomato basil pasta sauce

1/2 teaspoon agave (optional)

4 to 6 leaves fresh basil, sliced chiffonade

Salt and pepper

In a stockpot, bring salted water to boil. Add pasta and follow cooking instructions on the box.

In a saute pan over medium heat, add extra virgin olive oil, then red onion, green bell peppers and mushrooms. Saute for 5 minutes.

Add garlic and cook for an additional minute.

Add all spices and cook for 1 minute.

Add diced tomato and Impossible meat, cook until brown.

Add the pasta sauce and heat through. Drain spaghetti and rinse well.

Toss pasta with a splash of extra virgin olive oil and place on plate or serving dish.

Add agave to Bolognese sauce and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour sauce on top of spaghetti and garnish with basil.