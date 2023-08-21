Sandoitchi Finds a New Home in Downtown Dallas

Ultra-fluffy cream, crispy hand-breaded katsu and melt-in-your-mouth Japanese milk bread are just some of the items that made Sandoitchi stand out when it opened as a pop-up in 2020. It took three years, hundreds of long lines and 75,200 Instagram fans for Sandoitchi to finally land a brick-and-mortar spot next to the Joule Hotel in downtown Dallas.
Sandoitchi specializes in Japanese sandwiches called sandos, a style that calls for just about anything — cheese, katsu, fruit, egg salad — bound by two squares of fluffy white bread. It’s sliced with a crisp slit down the middle, yielding a satisfying cross-sectional view of all the clean-cut ingredients inside. Arranged symmetrically in cardboard boxes, the sandwich halves are great for take-out and are Instagram-ready.
Sando varieties rotate weekly, which (dangerously) gives you a reason to come back every couple of days. A favorite is the egg salad sando ($10), which is stuffed with a scrambled egg salad. Soft-boiled eggs spill with a half-cooked yolk when bitten into. A strawberry cream sando is its sweeter sibling, stuffed with a light chantilly cream that almost melts against the pillow-like Japanese bread. Pockets of strawberry fruit catch the teeth mid-bite.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that the sandos here far outshine their competitors. Sandoitchi is the brainchild of former Uchi chef Stevie Nyugen, who spent years training in the art of Japanese cooking before launching his own pop-up. Years of professional chef-ing culminate in this simple yet exquisite treat of soft bread, fluffy cream and flavor-packed ingredients.
Sandoitchi will close in mid-September for a space remodel, so hurry over while you can. Keep tabs on the closing and reopening through the Instagram page. Parking tip: Free valet parking for one hour at the Joule Hotel.
Sandoitchi, 1604 Main St., No. 110. Thursday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.