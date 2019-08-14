This Weekend: Dumplings and Beer, a Pan-African Food Festival and a Chocolate-Themed Dinner

A Taste of Pan-Africa food festival will highlight food, wine and music from east, south and west Africa, Brazil, Haiti and the Caribbean islands. This indoor festival will also have African jewelry, clothing, shoes and bags for sale.
What: A Taste of Pan-Africa
When: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: Mar Thoma Event Center, 11500 Luna Road (North Dallas)
Tickets: $25-40
Celebrate all things chocolate at the Dallas Chocolate Festival’s 10th Anniversary Dinner. Hotel Fairmont Dallas’ executive chef Jared Harms and pastry chef Cristal Gonzalez will incorporate craft chocolate into each course of this chocolate-inspired dinner. You will also get to meet the chocolate makers and hear their stories.
What: Dallas Chocolate Festival's 10th Anniversary Dinner
When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: The Fairmont, 1717 N. Akard St. (downtown)
Tickets: $150, includes food and beverages
Pair dumplings and beer this Saturday when Momo Shack Himalayan Dumplings will be at Lakewood Growler, serving their Nepali/Himalayan dumplings. They will also feature Manhattan Project Beer Company beers and flights.
What: Dumplings and Drafts
When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: Lakewood Growler, 6448 E. Mockingbird Lane (Lakewood)
Tickets: Free
Head to CityLine in Richardson to sample more than 50 types whiskey and wine at the DFW Whiskey and Wine Festival. Meet some of the makers and ambassadors as you sip on their spirits and enjoy hors d'oeuvres.
What: DFW Whiskey and Wine Festival
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: The Lemonade Lounge, 2050 N. Plano Road, Unit 300C, Richardson
Tickets: $65
Learn how to make sourdough bread with Kuluntu Bakery at the Dallas Arboretum. Enjoy a glass of wine while you soak up sourdough secrets from professionals. You will also receive a bread-making starter kit so you can make your own loaf of sourdough at home.
What: Sourdough Baking Class
When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)
Tickets: $65 for Arboretum members; $75 for non-members
Victory Park newcomer Hero is partnering with CorePower Yoga to host outdoor yoga on Victory Plaza followed by a brunch buffet and mimosas at the restaurant. Tickets includes yoga, brunch and mimosas until noon and a raffle ticket for a chance to win several prizes. Bring your own mat and towel.
What: Yoga and Brunch at Hero
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: Hero by HG Sply Co., 3090 Olive St. (Victory Park)
Tickets: $25
