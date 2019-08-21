This Weekend: Wine Dinner at the French Room, a Deep Ellum Food Tour and a Cheese Making Class

Discover Southern France's Languedoc-Roussillon region through the wines of Gérard Bertrand. Southern France wine ambassador Nicolas Galy will share the story of this prolific producer while you experience a four-course dinner curated by sommelier Leslie Hartman and chef Frederic Sulis.
What: Gérard Bertrand Wine Dinner in The French Room
When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22
Where: The French Room at the Adolphus, 1321 Commerce St. (downtown)
Tickets: $150
Enjoy a Friday night seafood feast of crab legs and shrimp at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Plates include seafood, sides and dessert. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
What: Crab Legs and Shrimp Night
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
Where: Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles, 8500 Arturo Drive (East Dallas)
Tickets: $15 (per plate) at the door
Enjoy a selection of Kessler Baking Studio's scratch-made sweets paired with two professionally crafted cocktails by Potent Pours. This month’s pairings are tropical-inspired: an apple-ginger crostata with a green apple-ginger cocktail and a pineapple-coconut Madeleine with a Mai Tai.
What: Cookies and Cocktails
When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
Where: Kessler Baking Studio, 1129 N. Beckley Ave. (North Oak Cliff)
Tickets: $35 in advance; $45 at door
Eat your way through Deep Ellum during this walking food tour. Browse shops and galleries and sample food from Pecan Lodge, Emporium Pies, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and more. Tickets include food at each eatery plus one beer at Deep Ellum Brewing.
What: Taste of Deep Ellum Walking Tour
When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
Where: Begins at Pecan Lodge, 2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)
Tickets: $45
Become a cheesemonger for a day and learn how to make mozzarella and ricotta at the Mozzarella Company in Deep Ellum. The class begins with a behind-the-scenes tour of the cheese factory. Then, you will learn how to make ricotta and scoop it into baskets. Next you will discover how to stretch and form many varieties of mozzarella such bocconcini, mozzarella rolls and queso Oaxaca. The class ends with a cocktail party and cheese tasting.
What: Hands-on Cheese Making Class
When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24
Where: The Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)
Tickets: $75
Sabor Latino is hosting a food truck festival, featuring home-cooked Latin food. This is a kid-friendly event; there will be a dedicated kids’ zone. Receive gift bags and exclusive deals for attending.
What: Sabor Latino Food Truck Festival
When: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
Where: Sabor Latino, 1634 Regal Row, Dallas
Tickets: Free, but you need to register to attend
Learn how to make healthy, balanced meals for your dog at home during this hands-on cooking class. Following simple recipes, you’ll make a batch of food for your dog to take home. Your furry friends are welcome to attend, too.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
What: Cooking for Your Dog at Home
When: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
Where: Homegrown Hounds Dog Deli and Bakery, 5260 N. O'Connor Blvd., Irving
Tickets: $30 per family
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!