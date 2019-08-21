This Weekend: Wine Dinner at the French Room, a Deep Ellum Food Tour and a Cheese Making Class

No place in Dallas matches the decor of the French Room.

Discover Southern France's Languedoc-Roussillon region through the wines of Gérard Bertrand. Southern France wine ambassador Nicolas Galy will share the story of this prolific producer while you experience a four-course dinner curated by sommelier Leslie Hartman and chef Frederic Sulis.

What: Gérard Bertrand Wine Dinner in The French Room

When: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

Where: The French Room at the Adolphus, 1321 Commerce St. (downtown)

Tickets: $150

***

Enjoy a Friday night seafood feast of crab legs and shrimp at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Plates include seafood, sides and dessert. All proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

What: Crab Legs and Shrimp Night

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles, 8500 Arturo Drive (East Dallas)

Tickets: $15 (per plate) at the door

***

Enjoy a selection of Kessler Baking Studio's scratch-made sweets paired with two professionally crafted cocktails by Potent Pours. This month’s pairings are tropical-inspired: an apple-ginger crostata with a green apple-ginger cocktail and a pineapple-coconut Madeleine with a Mai Tai.

What: Cookies and Cocktails

When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Where: Kessler Baking Studio, 1129 N. Beckley Ave. (North Oak Cliff)

Tickets: $35 in advance; $45 at door

***

Eat your way through Deep Ellum during this walking food tour. Browse shops and galleries and sample food from Pecan Lodge, Emporium Pies, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and more. Tickets include food at each eatery plus one beer at Deep Ellum Brewing.

What: Taste of Deep Ellum Walking Tour

When: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: Begins at Pecan Lodge, 2702 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $45

Cheese is better when it's made by your own hands. Nick Rallo

Become a cheesemonger for a day and learn how to make mozzarella and ricotta at the Mozzarella Company in Deep Ellum. The class begins with a behind-the-scenes tour of the cheese factory. Then, you will learn how to make ricotta and scoop it into baskets. Next you will discover how to stretch and form many varieties of mozzarella such bocconcini, mozzarella rolls and queso Oaxaca. The class ends with a cocktail party and cheese tasting.

What: Hands-on Cheese Making Class

When: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

Where: The Mozzarella Company, 2944 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $75

***

Sabor Latino is hosting a food truck festival, featuring home-cooked Latin food. This is a kid-friendly event; there will be a dedicated kids’ zone. Receive gift bags and exclusive deals for attending.

What: Sabor Latino Food Truck Festival

When: Noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Where: Sabor Latino, 1634 Regal Row, Dallas

Tickets: Free, but you need to register to attend

***

Learn how to make healthy, balanced meals for your dog at home during this hands-on cooking class. Following simple recipes, you’ll make a batch of food for your dog to take home. Your furry friends are welcome to attend, too.

What: Cooking for Your Dog at Home

When: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25

Where: Homegrown Hounds Dog Deli and Bakery, 5260 N. O'Connor Blvd., Irving

Tickets: $30 per family