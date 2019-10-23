This Weekend: A Halloween Pub Crawl, Park and Palate at Klyde Warren Park and a Filipino Dinner

Enjoy an Oregon-inspired dinner Thursday, offering five courses paired with unique wines from Oregon. The meal is inspired by the chef de cuisine of The Keeper, Gil Vasquez, who is originally from Oregon.

What: Oregon Wine Coast Dinner

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: The Keeper, 5840 Legacy Circle, Suite D100, Plano

Tickets: $75. Call 469-210-5337 or email ashley.wilkerson@fbrest.com.

***

Get in the spooky spirit of the season with Maggiano's Little Italy and Keith and Margo's Murder Mystery Texas. This is a detective’s fantasy come true, an opportunity for people with a passion for murder mysteries to crack the case while enjoying Italian cuisine. Costumes are encouraged: There will be a costume contest with two winners, the best individual and best group or couple.

What: October Murder Mystery Theater

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 205 NorthPark Center (North Dallas)

Tickets: $65

***

Park and Palate’s Grand Taste, part of Klyde Warren Park’s annual fundraiser, will take place Saturday. Try tastings from more than 40 Dallas restaurants, pitmasters and chefs. There will also be more than 30 wine, spirit and brewery brands to accompany the culinary offerings. This event will also feature live music, book signings, lawn games and some of the park’s most popular programming.

What: Park and Palate Grand Tasting

When: 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (downtown)

Tickets: $75

***

EXPAND Brunch tastes even better after exercise. So we hear, anyway. Kevin Marple

Pair fitness with food Saturday at Exhale’s flow yoga class followed by brunch at Knife. The flow yoga class links breath and movement, integrates inner and outer alignment, and balances strength with flexibility. After an hour of yoga, attendees will head to Knife for a brunch buffet complete with breakfast favorites and a mimosa or fresh glass of juice with their meals.

What: Knife x Exhale: Poolside Yoga and Brunch

When: 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: The Highland Dallas, 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane (East Dallas)

Tickets: $30

***

Celebrate Halloween and drink your way through Deep Ellum during the Trick-or-Treat Bar Crawl. A ticket gets you one free drink, a raffle ticket for a chance to win $100, participation in a costume contest with a $300 cash prize, photo stations, DJ performances at each venue and more. Participating bars include Stirr, Crowdus, Harlowe MXM, Tricky Pony, Bitter End, Select Start Arcade and an after-party at Vidorra.

What: Dallas Trick-or-Treat Bar Crawl

When: 7 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Crawl begins at Stirr, 2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Tickets: $20

***

EXPAND Not Your Lola's heads to Oak Cliff. Not Your Lola's

Taco y Vino and Not Your Lola’s are joining forces to bring you a Filipino food and wine dinner. On the menu of this five-course dinner is sinigang broth, palapa octopus, bicol express, short rib kare kare and brazo de mercedes. There will also be wine pairings for each course.

What: Filipino Food and Wine Pairing hosted by Not Your Lola’s

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: Taco y Vino, 213 West 8th St. (Bishop Arts)

Tickets: $80