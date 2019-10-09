This Weekend: Vegan Happy Hour Meetup, Canadian Thanksgiving and Pumpkins Galore

Learn how best to cook with pumpkin this Saturday.

Celebrate 10 years of vegan food, drinks and friends at this monthly vegan meetup. Enjoy plant-based treats from Trinity Hall Irish Pub’s extensive vegan menu and meet other like-minded folks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Dallas Vegan Drinks group meets every second Thursday of the month.

What: Dallas Vegan Drinks 10th Anniversary Celebration

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10

Where: Trinity Hall Irish Pub, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 250 (Mockingbird Station)

Tickets: Free to join, but pay for your own food and drinks

Try gourmet sliders with complimentary wine pairings at this year’s Burgers and Burgundy event, hosted by DIFFA/Dallas (The Dallas Chapter of Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS). Twelve chefs, including John Tesar of Knife, will prepare sliders using 44 Farms protein and Empire Baking Co. buns. This year’s theme is Feather Fête, so come wearing something avian-inspired!

What: Burgers and Burgundy

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Where: Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (downtown)

Tickets: $150

Now that it’s finally feeling like fall in Dallas, you can really celebrate the season at Dallas’ Original Pumpkin Festival at the Farmers Market this Saturday. Farmers are bringing more than 25 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash for you to cook or decorate with. Inside the Shed will be cooking demos, tastings, live entertainment, games and activities for the kiddos, too. Free.

What: Dallas’ Original Pumpkin Festival

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (downtown)

Learn how to cook and bake with pumpkins this Saturday at North Haven Gardens. Shannon Readus, manager of the on-site cafe, will teach you how to pair classic fall herbs and spices with pumpkin. You’ll also get to sample seasonal tastes as she cooks.

What: Cooking Demo: Pumpkins and Spice

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12

Where: North Haven Gardens, 7700 Northaven Road (North Dallas)

Tickets: Free, but must register to attend

Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving this weekend at Maple Leaf Diner. From Saturday through Monday (Thanksgiving Day in Canada), you can try two Canadian Thanksgiving specials. They’ll have turkey poutine, french fries topped with cheese curds, turkey and gravy and a Thanksgiving Plate with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, acorn squash, green beans, carrots and a sweet potato tart.

What: Canadian Thanksgiving at Maple Leaf Diner

When: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13

Where: Maple Leaf Diner, 12817 Preston Road (North Dallas)