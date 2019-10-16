 


4
Wolfgang Puck (center), Dean Fearing (left), Robert Del Grande (right), Jacob Williamson and Hiroyuki Fujino host a dinner this Thursday.
Wolfgang Puck (center), Dean Fearing (left), Robert Del Grande (right), Jacob Williamson and Hiroyuki Fujino host a dinner this Thursday.
Five Sixty

This Weekend: A Bourbon Dinner, Beer Breakfast and Black Restaurant Week Culinary Showcase

Paige Weaver | October 16, 2019 | 4:00am
Wolfgang Puck, Dean Fearing, Robert Del Grande, Jacob Williamson and Hiroyuki Fujino are hosting a dinner celebrating their reunion. It will feature the flavors of Asia and Texas, with live culinary stations where guests can interact with the chefs. Each chef will create a unique dish using decadent ingredients, including local Texas wagyu, Chinese lacquered duckling, caviar, truffles and more.

What: A Celebration of (Chef) Friends as East Meets Southwest

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Where: Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, 300 Reunion Blvd. E. (downtown)

Tickets: $150

Enjoy a three-course dinner at Elm Street Cask and Kitchen as you sample a selection of cocktails incorporating Widow Jane’s bourbon and whiskey. Courses include Southern-inspired crab cakes, short ribs with brown butter mashed potatoes, asparagus, bourbon glaze and bourbon-pineapple upside-down cake for dessert.

What: Widow Jane Distillery Dinner

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Where: Elm Street Cask and Kitchen, 1525 Elm St. (downtown)

Tickets: $59

Enjoy unlimited bites at the Nosh Culinary Showcase, part of Black Restaurant Week. This all-you-can-eat catering competition will highlight African, African American and Caribbean cuisine. It will also feature cooking demos, tasting stations and cocktail competitions.

What: Nosh Culinary Showcase

When: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

Where: The Empire Room 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. (Design District)

Tickets: $30

Is Texas barbecue actually the best? Find out for yourself at the World Food Championship’s Bourb’N’Que event. It will feature five styles of barbecue (Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis, St. Louis, Texas) from 10 of America's top pitmasters, including Gettin' Basted, Rio Valley Meat BBQ, The Smoking Hills, Sugarfire Smoke House and more.

What: Bourb'N'Que

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18

Where: Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. E. (downtown)

Tickets: $45

Have a beer-paired breakfast at the Moth.EXPAND
Have a beer-paired breakfast at the Moth.
Meddlesome Moth

Meddlesome Moth is hosting Austin’s Jester King Brewery for a beer-paired breakfast this weekend. Brewery founder Jeffrey Stuffings and Meddlesome Moth beer director Matt Quenette host the guided beer experience featuring five brews paired with five courses prepared by Chef Suki Otsuki.

What: Jester King Beer Breakfast

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)

Tickets: $60

Dads must let their kids dress them to attend this pancake breakfast buffet at the Dallas Arboretum. There will also be portraits taken during the breakfast to commemorate the special morning between dads and kids.

What: Big Little Daddies Pancake Breakfast

When: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road (White Rock)

Tickets: $45 non-member adult, $32 non-member child

