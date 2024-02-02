Café Momentum Is Headed to the Super Bowl

Through culinary and life-skills training, case management, mental health assistance and educational and employment opportunities, Cafe Momentum's objective is to empower interns and improve the quality and trajectory of their lives.
Fewer than 6% of juvenile arrests in Texas are for serious offenses, and 59% are for nonviolent offenses. Even so, Houser says, society has labeled this population of our country’s youth as “throwaways.”
At Café Momentum, they’re given a platform to gain confidence and leadership skills, and both the front and back of the
house are led almost exclusively by the interns. Each year the restaurant and program reaches between 60 and 80 young people.
For the fourth year, through the Stand Together Foundation, Cafe Momentum is taking its interns to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
The opportunity to be at such a large-scale event is life-changing and, most importantly, allows the interns to share the story of a program that has shown promising results. Cafe Momentum has been expanding to new cities recently and has hopes to grow more.
"They [the interns] gain an incredible sense of accomplishment and confidence by sharing these stories with people who can help create change not just for our ambassadors and interns, but for all young people that have experienced juvenile justice involvement," Houser says.
Dhani Jones, a former NFL athlete, entrepreneur and Stand Together ambassador, agrees.
“Being at the Super Bowl is an opportunity to showcase how Café Momentum and Stand Together are shifting the narrative around the juvenile justice system," Jones says. "Their success underscores the need for every community to reimagine the justice system in a way that allows our youth to be empowered.”
Many athletes have faced and overcome adversity and have gone on to become advocates for mental health. With such a large audience consuming sports media, athletes have gained considerable influence, and for many, they are seen as powerful role models. Their careers have provided them with an extensive social reach that allows them to positively affect the lives of others and bring about meaningful change.
Momentum ambassador Kenzo Sohoue is a former intern who experienced that change.
"The organization has influenced my life by giving me an opportunity, while I was still incarcerated, to be a part of the 2019 pop-up dinner during the NFL Super Bowl," Sohoue says. "But more importantly, get a taste of freedom and showing me that I was much better than my current circumstance.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 8, Café Momentum will host a pop-up lunch at Super Bowl LVIII’s Radio Row to allow members of the media to experience the impact of both organizations.
Lunch will take place at Radio Row, Mandalay Bay Convention Resort, Level 1, Bayside B. Café Momentum's booth is catty-corner from Fan Duel and Sirius XM. Lunch will be available for pick-up and served by ambassadors between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. Attendees can follow this link to pre-order boxed-style lunches. Please place your order by Jan. 31 to guarantee availability.
Available for interviews on-site will be:
- Chad Houser, Renowned Chef, Founder, CEO of Café Momentum and Momentum Advisory Collective
- Shaun Alexander, NFL Legend, Stand Together ambassador, Award-Winning Author, Players Coalition Member
- Dhani Jones, Former NFL Linebacker, Entrepreneur, and Stand Together ambassador
- Momentum ambassadors (former Café Momentum interns)
If you or someone you know could benefit from Cafe Momentum’s program, internship applications can be submitted here.