Famed New York Restaurant San Marzano Opens in West Village

San Marzano, an acclaimed Italian restaurant in New York's East Village, is opening its first outpost in Dallas today at 3700 McKinney Ave., a fine piece of real estate that was previously occupied by Public School 214 until it closed in 2022.
The family-owned restaurant is run by two brothers, Kamran and David Malekan, who are passionate about bringing their simple, yet refined menu of Italian cuisine to a broader audience.
"Dallas has a huge restaurant scene, and we think our unique combination of atmosphere, handmade food and great prices will really set us apart with local diners," said David Malekan. "Bringing our vision of authentic, reasonably priced, fresh Italian cuisine to Dallas is a significant milestone for us."
The restaurant is known for its fresh house-made pasta, sauces and bread. Still, the entire menu will serve up an authentic dining experience at an affordable price point.
When you see the dinner menu, you'll need to blink once or twice because you won't recognize their happy-hour-level pricing. All appetizers, like meatballs and antipasto, are $12 and under, fresh pasta and a pick-your-own sauce are $14, with the option to add meats and other items for $3 or $4, and paninis go for $12.
The weekend brunch menu will offer prosciutto benedict, salmon and eggs and French toast for the same $14 price point. There will also be $5 sides and $4 mimosas.
With all the focus on bigger and better in Dallas these days, it's refreshing to see a new spot open with this amount of value. Especially in West Village. When was the last time you were able to grab an appetizer, entree and dessert for $30?
Since its Manhattan debut in 2008, San Marzano has turned into a go-to for New Yorkers for lunch, brunch, dinner and date nights. We have no doubt the same will happen in Dallas.
By the way (for the less culinarily inclined), San Marzano is a coveted type of plum tomato that grows only in the Campania region of Italy, where Naples is.
San Marzano, 3700 McKinney Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.