 Dallas Opens First Outpost of Famous NY Eatery, San Marzano | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Famed New York Restaurant San Marzano Opens in West Village

The entire menu of this Dallas' newest Italian restaurant is under $20. Can you believe it? You should. Let's normalize this.
September 26, 2024
The restaurant is located near Bisou Bisou. Imagine the possibilities.
The restaurant is located near Bisou Bisou. Imagine the possibilities. San Marzano
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

San Marzano, an acclaimed Italian restaurant in New York's East Village, is opening its first outpost in Dallas today at 3700 McKinney Ave., a fine piece of real estate that was previously occupied by Public School 214 until it closed in 2022.

The family-owned restaurant is run by two brothers, Kamran and David Malekan, who are passionate about bringing their simple, yet refined menu of Italian cuisine to a broader audience.

"Dallas has a huge restaurant scene, and we think our unique combination of atmosphere, handmade food and great prices will really set us apart with local diners," said David Malekan. "Bringing our vision of authentic, reasonably priced, fresh Italian cuisine to Dallas is a significant milestone for us."

The restaurant is known for its fresh house-made pasta, sauces and bread. Still, the entire menu will serve up an authentic dining experience at an affordable price point.

When you see the dinner menu, you'll need to blink once or twice because you won't recognize their happy-hour-level pricing. All appetizers, like meatballs and antipasto, are $12 and under, fresh pasta and a pick-your-own sauce are $14, with the option to add meats and other items for $3 or $4, and paninis go for $12.
San Marzano is already open, and the prices are begging you to stop in.
San Marzano
Most unbelievably, glasses of wine or sangria will set you back only $6–8.

The weekend brunch menu will offer prosciutto benedict, salmon and eggs and French toast for the same $14 price point. There will also be $5 sides and $4 mimosas.

With all the focus on bigger and better in Dallas these days, it's refreshing to see a new spot open with this amount of value. Especially in West Village. When was the last time you were able to grab an appetizer, entree and dessert for $30?

Since its Manhattan debut in 2008, San Marzano has turned into a go-to for New Yorkers for lunch, brunch, dinner and date nights. We have no doubt the same will happen in Dallas. 

By the way (for the less culinarily inclined), San Marzano is a coveted type of plum tomato that grows only in the Campania region of Italy, where Naples is.

San Marzano, 3700 McKinney Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

Openings & Closings

Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

By Aaren Prody
Fueled by Cheetos and Coke, State Fair of Texas Vendors Share Their Daily Hustle

State Fair of Texas

Fueled by Cheetos and Coke, State Fair of Texas Vendors Share Their Daily Hustle

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
An Irving Restaurant Makes The New York Times Best 50 Restaurants

Food & Drink News

An Irving Restaurant Makes The New York Times Best 50 Restaurants

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Restaurant Groups' Blame Game Leaves Servers Hungry for Wages and Tips

Food & Drink News

Dallas Restaurant Groups' Blame Game Leaves Servers Hungry for Wages and Tips

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation