 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Some Dallas-area places are spreading the fair beyond Fair Park this fall.
9
Some Dallas-area places are spreading the fair beyond Fair Park this fall.
Community Beer Company

Here’s Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Foods Outside of Fair Park

Paige Weaver | September 19, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

We’re just over a week away from the opening of the State Fair of Texas, which is nationally recognized for its battered and fried, over-the-top calorie bombs.

In the spirit of the season, many Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants are following suit and serving fair-inspired cuisine.

If you can’t make it to the State Fair this year, or if you want to prolong your celebration outside the grounds of Fair Park, here are some restaurants where you can find fair-inspired fare — no tickets or coupons required, plus you’ll have air con and seating.

"Smo-fried" wingsEXPAND
"Smo-fried" wings
18th and Vine BBQ

Related Stories

18th and Vine BBQ


This Kansas City barbecue spot was inspired by extravagant fair food and is serving “smo-fried” wings this fair season. The process to make these wings is more complex than usual: They’re brined, smoked, then fried and coated in a sweet barbecue wing sauce.

4100 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Gourmet corn dogs
Gourmet corn dogs
Local Yocal BBQ & Grill

Local Yocal BBQ & Grill



Local Yocal is bringing the taste of the fair to McKinney with made-from-scratch gourmet corn dogs. The corn dogs are made with a half-pound of housemade sausage then dipped in beer batter. They’ll be available for lunch and dinner through the run of the State Fair of Texas, Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.

350 E. Louisiana St., McKinney

Barbecued Frito chili pie sandwichEXPAND
Barbecued Frito chili pie sandwich
Top Round

Top Round



In spirit of the fair, newly opened Top Round is launching a limited-time sandwich, the barbecued Frito chili pie on a bun. Barbecue beef, onion, sour cream, Fritos and housemade Cheez Whiz are stuffed between a buttery bun. This over-the-top sandwich is available Sept. 25 through Nov. 1.

4800 Bryan St. (East Dallas)

Pandan-coconut mochi donutsEXPAND
Pandan-coconut mochi donuts
May Joe

Fat Straws



Bubble tea concept Fat Straws is debuting a Pandan-coconut flavored mochi donut. These Japanese-style doughnuts are known for their crispy exterior and chewy interior. Pandan is a tropical plant that grows in Southeast Asia and is often called the vanilla of Southeast Asia. These unique doughnuts are hand-dipped and topped with coconut flakes.

Multiple locations

The Nutella calzoneEXPAND
The Nutella calzone
Kathy Tran

400 Gradi



This new southern Italian concept imported from Australia offers an array of pastas, pizzas and more. This fair season, try the Nutella calzone, a folded pizza drizzled with Nutella and served with vanilla gelato.

2000 Ross Ave. (downtown)

ChurronesEXPAND
Churrones
Rebecca Adler

Te Deseo



This Latin American-inspired restaurant is serving a quintessential state fair dessert: churrones. A staple food item at the fair, Te Deseo’s churrones are street churros with abuelita chocolate sauce for dipping.

2700 Olive St. (Harwood District)

Funnel Cake Ale
Funnel Cake Ale
Community Beer Company

Community Beer Company



Community is once again brewing its award-winning Funnel Cake Ale. Crowned Most Creative in the Big Tex Choice Awards in 2014, this English summer ale is brewed with Maris Otter English malt and malted wheat. During aging, they puree and infuse Madagascar vanilla beans into the ale to give it a sweet finish.

1530 Inspiration Drive (Design District)

Cotton candy martini
Cotton candy martini
Pepper Smash

Pepper Smash



Head to The Shops at Legacy for another fair-inspired beverage. Pepper Smash’s cotton candy martini is almost as fun to watch being made as it is to drink ($10). They begin with cotton candy that dissolves as Skyy citrus vodka, lemon juice, vanilla syrup and Champagne are poured over it.

7200 Bishop Road, Suite B-9, Plano

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >