Spaghetti Warehouse to Close in West End

Many of us have been watching the West End evolve as local businesses strive to improve the perception of the neighborhood. Large companies have moved in, apartments are plentiful and a new park will be there soon, too. Yet Spaghetti Warehouse has remained more or less the same.

Today a release went out announcing that Sunday, Oct. 20, will be the last day of service for Spaghetti Warehouse's West End location.

For those of us who have been in Dallas long enough, we remember ice skating on a surface adjacent to it in the 1990s. Maybe others remember when it opened this flagship store 47 years ago. They're encouraging Dallas guests to share their memories on the location's Facebook page.

"The Spaghetti Warehouse in the West End Historic District has served as a staple to travelers and locals alike for such a long time," says Jeremy Scott, president of the West End Association and owner of Tutta's Pizza in the neighborhood. "We are so grateful for the years and memories, but now look forward to the future as our district transforms in to its next chapter as a district that recognizes and honors its history with an eye on how we can forge a brighter future."

For those still wanting Spaghetti Warehouse after this weekend, the Arlington location is still open at 1255 W. Interstate 20.