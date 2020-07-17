 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Harvest Hall is another food hall opening in North Texas.
Harvest Hall is another food hall opening in North Texas.
courtesy of Harvest Hall

Deep Ellum Burgers Slide North for Another Location

Alex Gonzalez | July 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

A Deep Ellum favorite is sliding over to Grapevine. Easy Slider is set to open its second physical location in a new food hall in the North Texas suburb this fall.

Harvest Hall comes as part of new development project Grapevine Main, a $105 million transit-oriented project located at the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road. The 20,000-square-foot food hall will contain six food stalls, two bars and a stage for live entertainment.

“The opportunity was right, and the location is ideal,” said Easy Slider co-founder Miley Holmes. “And the group that is organizing it has been a pleasure to work with. It felt like a natural fit.”

To align with the transit orientation, Harvest Hall will incorporate a 19th-century rail station design with the ability to accommodate more than 500 people. The founders of Easy Slider are excited to share their mini burgers with a new demographic in this part of Dallas-Fort Worth.

An embarrassingly large food spread from the Deep Ellum location of Easy Slider. (Editor's note: Those tiny hot dogs that have been a special are wonderful.)
An embarrassingly large food spread from the Deep Ellum location of Easy Slider. (Editor's note: Those tiny hot dogs that have been a special are wonderful.)
Taylor Adams

“There's going to be a lot of people traveling and families coming to the large events that they host in Grapevine,” Holmes says, “and introducing people to our little burgers sounds dreamy.”

Of course, large events are surely a long way off, but the burgers will still be there to explore when the second location opens in the fall. The menu at the new Easy Slider location will offer the Deep Ellum location’s “greatest hits,” along with two new sliders and soft-serve ice cream.

One of the new sliders is “The Smash,” which will consist of a thinly smashed Angus beef patty, grilled onions, mustard and American cheese.

While there’s no telling when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, co-founder Caroline Perini and Holmes are keeping their heads high and looking forward to opening. Even with all that’s going on, they’ve enjoyed the process of setting up shop and getting involved with a new crowd.

“It's just an opportunity to be in a space that is so well thought through and to work in an environment with new faces and alongside a great team,” Perini says.

Easy Slider, 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. Planned to open late October.

