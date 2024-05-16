 Dolly Parton, Krispy Kreme Release New Doughnut Collab | Dallas Observer
In Dolly (and Her Krispy Kreme Doughnut Collab) We Trust

Parton and the brand released a limited collection of doughnuts (including, in true Dolly fashion, one dipped in glitter).
May 16, 2024
The queen herself with the special collection, including flavors like Banana Puddin' Pie and Peachy Keen Cobbler. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme
When we thought she couldn’t get any sweeter, America’s actual sweetheart, Dolly Parton, has partnered with Krispy Kreme to design a special collection of donuts available at select locations – and some grocery stores – for a limited time.

After her work with Duncan Hines to release a collection of baking mixes and frostings early last year, we suppose donuts make sense as a natural next step.

The collection, dubbed “Southern Sweets,” includes four new flavors, including:
  • Dolly Dazzler: a glazed donut dipped in strawberry icing and topped with glitter sprinkles and a chocolate butterfly
  • Peachy Keen Cobbler: an unglazed donut with a filling made from real peaches, brown sugar icing and a crunchy cobbler topping
  • Banana Puddin’ Pie: an unglazed donut with a banana pudding filling made with wafers and banana pudding “kreme,” topped with icing and a vanilla wafer
  • Chocolate Crème Pie: a glazed donut with chocolate brownie cream, vanilla whipped topping and a chocolate cookie crumble
“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique donut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said. “These donuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”
click to enlarge
The Dolly Dazzler is a glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing and, in true Dolly fashion, topped with glitter sprinkles and a pink white chocolate butterfly.
Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

To celebrate the release, Krispy Kreme is offering those who come in “Dolly’d up,” meaning “totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch,” a free original glazed donut at participating shops this Saturday, May 18. And if you aren’t “Dolly’d up” (but still want a free donut), the brand says you can sing one of Parton’s songs — to the (poor) associate — instead.

According to the brand's website, participating locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include:
  • 5118 Greenville Ave., Dallas
  • 604 W. McDermott Drive, Allen
  • 8815 Preston Road, Frisco
  • 3605 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine
  • 2600 S. Cooper St., Arlington
If you can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme, a six-pack of the Dolly Dazzler, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie flavors will be available at select grocery stores in the area including some Walmart, Target and Kroger locations. Before stopping by, check out Krispy Kreme's location finder for a retailer that carries them near you.

