In Dolly (and Her Krispy Kreme Doughnut Collab) We Trust

After her work with Duncan Hines to release a collection of baking mixes and frostings early last year, we suppose donuts make sense as a natural next step.
The collection, dubbed “Southern Sweets,” includes four new flavors, including:
- Dolly Dazzler: a glazed donut dipped in strawberry icing and topped with glitter sprinkles and a chocolate butterfly
- Peachy Keen Cobbler: an unglazed donut with a filling made from real peaches, brown sugar icing and a crunchy cobbler topping
- Banana Puddin’ Pie: an unglazed donut with a banana pudding filling made with wafers and banana pudding “kreme,” topped with icing and a vanilla wafer
- Chocolate Crème Pie: a glazed donut with chocolate brownie cream, vanilla whipped topping and a chocolate cookie crumble
To celebrate the release, Krispy Kreme is offering those who come in “Dolly’d up,” meaning “totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch,” a free original glazed donut at participating shops this Saturday, May 18. And if you aren’t “Dolly’d up” (but still want a free donut), the brand says you can sing one of Parton’s songs — to the (poor) associate — instead.
According to the brand's website, participating locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include:
- 5118 Greenville Ave., Dallas
- 604 W. McDermott Drive, Allen
- 8815 Preston Road, Frisco
- 3605 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine
- 2600 S. Cooper St., Arlington