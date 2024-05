In Dolly (and Her Krispy Kreme Doughnut Collab) We Trust

Dolly Dazzler: a glazed donut dipped in strawberry icing and topped with glitter sprinkles and a chocolate butterfly

click to enlarge The Dolly Dazzler is a glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing and, in true Dolly fashion, topped with glitter sprinkles and a pink white chocolate butterfly. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

When we thought she couldn’t get any sweeter, America’ssweetheart, Dolly Parton, has partnered with Krispy Kreme to design a special collection of donuts available at select locations – and some grocery stores – for a limited time.After her work with Duncan Hines to release a collection of baking mixes and frostings early last year, we suppose donuts make sense as a natural next step.The collection, dubbed “Southern Sweets,” includes four new flavors, including:“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique donut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said. “These donuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”To celebrate the release, Krispy Kreme is offering those who come in “Dolly’d up,” meaning “totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch,” a free original glazed donut at participating shops this Saturday, May 18. And if you aren’t “Dolly’d up” (but still want a free donut), the brand says you can sing one of Parton’s songs — to the (poor) associate — instead.According to the brand's website, participating locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include:If you can’t make it to a Krispy Kreme, a six-pack of the Dolly Dazzler, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie flavors will be available at select grocery stores in the area including some Walmart, Target and Kroger locations. Before stopping by, check out Krispy Kreme's location finder for a retailer that carries them near you.