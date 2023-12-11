The Simple, Yet Unforgettable, Espresso Martini at Al Biernat's

You don’t know what you don’t know. And if you have never nabbed one of the coveted seats in the lively upstairs bar at Al Biernat’s North on Spring Valley, you are missing out on a truly personal and near-private bartop dining experience.
Bar manager Kevin Nickens has spent close to 30 years behind the bar and knows how to make people feel comfortable. He has been a fixture at several iconic Dallas restaurants: 14 years at Houston’s and six at Al Biernat’s, with stints at establishments like Jasper’s and Kenny’s in between. If you were ever at Kenny's and had your martini glass switched mid-cocktail for a fresh, cold glass — to keep the cocktail chilled as the bar gods intend — you can thank Nickens for that.
On a visit to Al Biernat’s, Nickens was shaking up several espresso martinis. Many places dress up their espresso martini with instant coffee or other additives, but Nickens keeps it simple with Kahlua, fresh espresso and one slight twist: Stoli Vanilla vodka. Shaken thoroughly to mix, they develop a heavenly layer of foam on top once settled in a chilled martini glass.
“Fresh espresso for each cocktail is the key,” Nickens says. Piping hot espresso is delivered to the bar in a small silver carafe while Nickens pours the spirits. Overall the drink is pleasantly aromatic, slightly sweet and well-rounded with no bitterness.
If you want something with a bit more flair, opt for The Last Dance: an espresso martini made with Michael Jordan's Cincor Anejo Tequila, Kahlua and fresh espresso.
This version is served in a martini glass rimmed with gold sugar and topped with edible gold flecks. It has a deliciously smokey flavor with hints of butterscotch and dark chocolate.
“The Last Dance is still simple, but the tequila makes it rather unique,” said Nickens. “People love it and they come here for it.”
Both martinis are available in the main bar downstairs, in the upstairs bar and in the dining rooms. But if you want a cozy experience, head to the upstairs bar and enjoy a chat with Nickens while he makes your drink.
Al Biernat's North, 5251 Spring Valley Road. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.