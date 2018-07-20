Food News: Deep Ellum Loses a Coffee Shop and Gains 'Selfie Shakes'

In this week's roundup of DFW restaurant news, Deep Ellum loses a coffee shop, Plano gets a new one and Arlington just keeps on enticing us (yes, really).
- Deep Ellum coffee shop, booze-slinger and music venue Drugstore Cowboy has closed, as originally reported by Central Track:
"Shortly after the Fourth of July, the space quietly close its doors for good and called it quits, citing complications and difficulties surrounding the renewal of its liquor license. While the news is no doubt devastating for Deep Ellum caffeine addicts who haven’t yet discovered other nearby options such as Murray Street Coffee or Life In Deep Ellum's Mokah, Deep Ellumites can expect something new to take over its location at 2721 Main Street sooner rather than later. Per Drugstore owner Matt Madison, new owners have already taken over the lease, although there are currently no details on what direction they may take with the space."
Word on the street is that another local coffee shop will take over Drugstore Cowboy's prime Main Street real estate. In the meantime, Central Track is right: Longtime no-frills coffee shop Murray Street Coffee is primed to once again become the neighborhood's caffeine hot spot.
- A lot is happening in Arlington. This week, we ventured out to the new 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge, a refreshingly affordable tiki bar serving everyone's favorite rum-filled (and sometimes flaming) tiki drinks. But there's more: The Tipsy Oak, "an ice house-themed gastropub opening any day now in Downtown Arlington’s rapidly growing development, Urban Union," according to DowntownArlington.com. "Even without proximity to the Guadalupe (although just under five miles south of River Legacy), co-owners Kevin and Julia von Ehrenfried know how to create venues that are comfy, fun, and might even get you to put down your cell phone. The Tipsy Oak aims to accomplish all that by uniting a chef-driven menu, full bar with plenty of craft beer options, and a lazy river state-of-mind."
- Just after opening its newest location at the Star in Frisco, Dallas coffee shop Ascension continues its rapid expansion with a new Ascension Annex at the Shops at Willow Bend in Plano. Via a press release:
"Ascension Annex is a craft coffee and wine bar that serves up a European-café inspired menu with simple, classic bites for breakfast and lunch. Before the new location opens its doors, a pop-up Ascension Annex will offer Willow Bend shoppers limited menu items that include signature roast coffees, pastry items and other on-the-go lunch selections. The Shops at Willow Bend is the sixth Ascension location in Dallas-Fort Worth, but only the second in North Dallas, following the recent opening at The Star in Frisco.
"The addition of Ascension is part of The Shops at Willow Bend’s $125 million reimagining and renovation project, opening in phases through 2019, which includes the Crayola Experience, a restaurant district, Equinox and office tower."
Ascension Annex will be on the mall’s lower level between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s, and the pop-up is between Neiman and Macy's.
- Speaking of Plano, Tacodeli is opening its fourth DFW location (and second Plano store) July 25 at 2401 Preston Road at the intersection of W. Park Blvd. The Austin-born fast-casual taco spot will be open daily for breakfast and lunch.
- Central Market is opening a new store at Midway Road and Northwest Highway in Dallas at 8 a.m. Sept. 5. This is the high-end grocer's 10th Texas location and third in Dallas proper. "The existing 42,000-square-foot store at Midway Road and Northwest Highway has undergone a wall-to-wall remodel and will primarily serve the established neighborhoods of northwest Dallas," according to a release. We'll always take a new grocery store, but I think we're good on Central Markets now, HEB. Can we get a damn HEB Plus already?
- West Dallas restaurant complex Trinity Groves is on the hunt for a new concept. "Do you have a unique restaurant or retail concept you think Dallas is missing? Have you always dreamed about running your own business? Entrepreneurs who have an idea for a new restaurant or retail concept have a rare opportunity to be selected to pitch their vision for the successful West Dallas development," according to a press release. Budding restaurateurs who want to pitch concepts to join Trinity Groves' 13 other restaurants can do so at the development's website.
- A new dessert shop is opening in Deep Ellum, CultureMap reports. DoHolics is "a new cookie dough place opening at 2646 Elm St. with novel flavors of cookie dough not yet seen — but more importantly, a new option on the very cutting edge of sweets: selfie shakes." What is a selfie shake? It's your photo printed onto a milkshake, of course, which sounds very reasonable. The new restaurant opens Friday.
