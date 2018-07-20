Food News: Deep Ellum Loses a Coffee Shop and Gains 'Selfie Shakes'

"Ascension Annex is a craft coffee and wine bar that serves up a European-café inspired menu with simple, classic bites for breakfast and lunch. Before the new location opens its doors, a pop-up Ascension Annex will offer Willow Bend shoppers limited menu items that include signature roast coffees, pastry items and other on-the-go lunch selections. The Shops at Willow Bend is the sixth Ascension location in Dallas-Fort Worth, but only the second in North Dallas, following the recent opening at The Star in Frisco.

"The addition of Ascension is part of The Shops at Willow Bend’s $125 million reimagining and renovation project, opening in phases through 2019, which includes the Crayola Experience, a restaurant district, Equinox and office tower."