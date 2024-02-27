Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Teas Land in Dallas

Leading up to its Super Bowl LVII commercials featuring Ben Affleck, Dunkin’ released a promo video suspensefully announcing “Something’s Ben Brewing.”
Since then, that brewing has continued with Dunkin’ and Affleck (or as Charlie D’Amelio referred to him, “Jennifer Lopez’s husband”) working together on multiple campaigns.
In its advertisements released during this year’s Super Bowl, Dunkin’ gave us a lot of cameos: Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, Charlie D’Amelio and more (most in custom tracksuits, we might add). It’s given us merch drops of said tracksuits, hot pink tumblers and furry bucket hats, all of which quickly sold out, and a relaunch is in the works.
In perfect timing with summer, Dunkin’ has released Dunkin’ Spiked — a line of spiked iced coffees and teas, and Texas is one of the lucky states that'll get to try them first.
Dunkin' Spiked iced coffees. These come in four signature flavors as well: original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. Like the Spiked iced teas, this lineup comes in a 12-pack that includes three 12-ounce cans of each flavor, a four-pack of 12-ounce cans in the original flavor and a single-serve and a 19.2-ounce can in the original flavor.
Both lineups can currently be found at Kroger, H-E-B, Spec’s, Circle K and Buc-ee's as well as locations on the company's product finder map.