Food & Drink News

Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Teas Land in Dallas

Need to perk up and chill out?
February 27, 2024
The Dunkings were revealed during the Super Bowl. Now it's time for Dunkin' spiked.
The Dunkings were revealed during the Super Bowl. Now it's time for Dunkin' spiked. Dunkin'
Leading up to its Super Bowl LVII commercials featuring Ben Affleck, Dunkin’ released a promo video suspensefully announcing “Something’s Ben Brewing.”

Since then, that brewing has continued with Dunkin’ and Affleck (or as Charlie D’Amelio referred to him, “Jennifer Lopez’s husband”) working together on multiple campaigns.
click to enlarge dunkin' donuts merchandise
In addition to track suits, Dunkin' has a full line of new merch and boozy offerings.
Dunkin'
In its advertisements released during this year’s Super Bowl, Dunkin’ gave us a lot of cameos: Matt Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Jack Harlow, Tom Brady, Charlie D’Amelio and more (most in custom tracksuits, we might add). It’s given us merch drops of said tracksuits, hot pink tumblers and furry bucket hats, all of which quickly sold out, and a relaunch is in the works.

In perfect timing with summer, Dunkin’ has released Dunkin’ Spiked — a line of spiked iced coffees and teas, and Texas is one of the lucky states that'll get to try them first.
Dunkin's ice tea mixed pack.
If Sonic can release boozy drinks, why not Dunkin'?
Dunkin'
As far as the teas go, the initial launch offers four flavors: Slightly Sweet, Half & Half (which is half-tea, half-lemonade – a la Arnold Palmer), and Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple refreshers, which are both made with green tea. They can be purchased in a 12-pack that includes three 12-ounce cans of each flavor; the Slightly Sweet flavor can be purchased in a six-pack or a single 19.2-ounce can. The brand has plans to release a 24-ounce single-serve can of the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Slightly Sweet flavors in March.
dunkin' spiked coffee drinks
Dunkin's spiked coffee is on shelves now in Texas.
Dunkin'
Onto Dunkin' Spiked iced coffees. These come in four signature flavors as well: original, caramel, mocha and vanilla. Like the Spiked iced teas, this lineup comes in a 12-pack that includes three 12-ounce cans of each flavor, a four-pack of 12-ounce cans in the original flavor and a single-serve and a 19.2-ounce can in the original flavor.

Both lineups can currently be found at Kroger, H-E-B, Spec’s, Circle K and Buc-ee's as well as locations on the company's product finder map.
