‘Think of It As Afro Tex-Mex’ — Why You Need to Drive South for Jollof Tacos

Jollof tacos in the foreground and, in the background, Felix Odu and his mother, Edith, who owns Edylicious in Grow DeSoto Market Place.

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

We can all agree there’s no shortage of tacos in Texas. But when it comes to African food, that’s a different story — especially in DeSoto. Edylicious, located in the Grow DeSoto Market Place, is filling that void with tacos filled with jollof, a West African staple rice dish. And not only are they delicious, but they’re also cheap.

Every Tuesday, Edylicious offers two jollof tacos — your choice of beef, chicken or veggie — and a small drink for $7.

EXPAND Every Tuesday, you can get two jollof tacos with a small drink for $7. Dalila Thomas

“We do our base of our chicken stew, veggie stew and beef stew, and then we add our jollof rice,” says Felix Odu, whose mother, Edith, owns Edylicious.

Each taco is topped with a hibiscus, pineapple and ginger salsa fresca, something Odu says takes the tacos’ flavor to another level.

“Think of it as Afro Tex-Mex,” Odu says.

The family-owned spot, located in the small business incubator, is actually the second Edylicious. The Edlylicious Bakery is located just down the street at 243 N. Hampton Road in DeSoto.

EXPAND Don't leave Edylicious without trying the tea. Dalila Thomas

“We mainly use that location for distribution for things like our teas,” Odu says. “We also do tea room parties and intimate gatherings by appointment only.”

Pro tip: If you’re too chicken to try the tacos, try the chicken salad, which is also $7 and comes with crackers.

Edylicious, 324 E. Belt Line Road, DeSoto