El Centro’s Culinary School Kicks Off Expansion with Chef-Driven Events

Chefs (from left) John Tesar, Josh Sutcliff and Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman are the first ones up for El Centro's upcoming series.

With the new year comes some big news for El Centro College, as its Food and Hospitality Institute is becoming the Culinary, Pastry and Hospitality program.

We’ll soon have more to report on the program that occupies the spaces of the former Le Cordon Bleu facility in Northwest Dallas, but for now, we’re taking a look at a series of events it's doing to kick off the changes.

El Centro is hosting celebrity chef experiences, with events from January to April. Along with spending some time with possibly your favorite chefs, you’ll get a firsthand preview behind the scenes of the culinary school.

The whole thing kicks off with the one and only John Tesar, the chef of Knife.

“I'm honored and I have the privilege of being the first guest chef to attend the El Centro guest chef series. Hopefully you'll come and see me and come and support El Centro,” he says in the school’s video promoting the event.

Each event has only 20 seats, each one $129. With that, you get a three-hour cooking experience followed by a sit-down, multicourse dinner with the chef of the day. You’ll also get food, supplies and an autographed commemorative menu.

Here’s the lineup:

Jan. 13: John Tesar, Knife

Jan. 27: Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José

Feb. 4: Josh Sutcliff, ShipShape Hospitality

Feb. 11: Dean Fearing, Fearing’s Restaurant

Feb. 18: Nick Walker, Virgin Hotels Dallas

Feb. 24: Josh Harmon, Butler’s Cabinet

March 10: Janice Provost, Parigi

March 17: Junior Borges, Meridian

March 23: Peja Krstic, Mot Hai Ba

March 31: Graham Dodds

April 14: Eric Freidline, Sevy’s



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit El Centro College’s website.