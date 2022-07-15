Fat Shack Lives Up to its Name

Tom Armenti opened his first Fat Shack
location in 2010 in New Jersey with $5,000 and the back kitchen at a bagel shop. Since then, with a little help from Shark Tank
and Dallas' very own Mark Cuban, Fat Shack has expanded to 28 locations across the U.S. One of them is in Plano.
If you’re wondering where it got the name “Fat Shack,” drop in some time. You won’t have to wonder anymore.
click to enlarge
Fat Shack was a concept that was backed on Shark Tank. Thanks, Cubes!
Anisha Holla
The self-fulfilling prophecy of a name begins with the appetizers. Breaded mac 'n’ cheese bites ($8.25), mozzarella sticks ($8.25), onion rings ($4.95) and chicken fingers ($11.25) are just some of the deep-fried goods you’ll find among starters. If you’re feeling particularly hungry, go for the Munchie Madness Platter ($18.25), a shareable plate that includes all four. All appetizers are served with Fat Shack’s specialty dipping sauces, which include Buffalo ranch, marinara and honey mustard.
click to enlarge
Mac 'n' cheese bites
Anisha Holla
Don’t fill up too much on appetizers, though. The “fat sandwiches” are Fat Shack’s real selling point. Much like the name suggests, sandwiches here come stuffed to the brim, from jalapeño poppers to mozzarella sticks to chicken fingers. Try the specialty Fat Shack sandwich, a buttered and toasted roll filled with cheesesteak, chicken fingers, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, french fries and onion rings, topped with a generous drizzle of honey-jalapeño mustard. It's no surprise that this menu item has become a favorite among Fat Shack fans.
If you’re looking for something lighter, go with the Fat Veggie, which comes loaded with mozzarella sticks, french fries and onion rings. Sandwiches start upwards of $10 and 1,000 calories. What did you expect?
The fast-casual eatery also sells other diet-busters, including burgers, cheesesteaks and chicken wings. Try a single, double or triple burger or a plate of six, 12, or 24 wings. You’re free (perhaps encouraged) to make your experience here as fatty as you’d like.
click to enlarge
Fried cheesecake bites (left), Oreos (center) and Twinkies (right).
Anisha Holla
While you’ll likely find yourself full after an appetizer and main course, we suggest that you save room for dessert. Fat Shack's deep-fried American classics range from Oreos to chocolate chip cookies. Don’t miss the fan-favorite cheesecake bites, which come in portions of three ($5.50) or five ($7.75) and include a crispy deep-fried exterior stuffed with a creamy cheesecake filling. Another American classic is the deep-fried Twinkie ($2.95), which comes with a battered outer layer to encase the soft vanilla Twinkie inside.
Fat Shack is open for late-night munchies (until 3 a.m.) on Friday and Saturday nights.
Fat Shack, 6205 Coit Road (Plano) 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday - Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday