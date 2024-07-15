We Tried Feng Cha's Gorgeous Milk Foam Cakes and Were Not Disappointed

Feng Cha is a dessert and boba tea chain with locations across North Texas and around the country. After coming across the decadent-looking milk foam cakes online, we knew we had to try them. In our quest for these cakes, we also found that this tea shop has a downright appealing atmosphere.
Feng Cha in Richardson is in a small outdoor mall with a few restaurants, shops and a spa or two. The vibes inside are impeccably cozy. It's a surprisingly large space with plenty of seating. We spotted a bookshelf filled with board games. Only the cutest places have board game shelves.
Feng Cha aims for a highly customizable drink menu and succeeds. Almost every element — from sweetness to ice — can be tweaked. Or add toppings like basil seeds, boba pearls and flavored milk foams. We ordered an unsweetened, iced cold brew with boba and an iced jasmine green apple tea with boba.
If we'd known what a spectacular duo jasmine green tea and apple make, we'd have been combining the two a long time ago. A fair portion of freeze-dried apple pieces float to the top and make for a fun texture, especially against the chewiness of the boba. We loved this refreshing drink. We ordered ours unsweetened and ended up glad we did because the apple sweetened it plenty and perfectly.
We also enjoyed the cold brew, especially with the addition of boba. If Feng Cha's shops were open earlier in the morning, our love for this simple pairing would likely prove dangerous to our wallets. Both the size of the drinks and the amount of toppings we got were generous.
All in all, Feng Cha made regulars out of us and we’re eyeing the Oreo and tiramisu milk foam cakes for next time (of which there will be several).
Feng Cha Teahouse, 2701 Custer Parkway, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.