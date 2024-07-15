 Feng Cha Teahouse Serves Gorgeous Desserts, Great Boba Tea | Dallas Observer
We Tried Feng Cha's Gorgeous Milk Foam Cakes and Were Not Disappointed

Cold brew with boba, a shaded sitting area and a dessert that's everything strawberry shortcake wished it could be.
July 15, 2024
Cold brew with boba (left) and an iced jasmine apple green tea with boba.
Cold brew with boba (left) and an iced jasmine apple green tea with boba. Danielle Beller
Feng Cha is a dessert and boba tea chain with locations across North Texas and around the country. After coming across the decadent-looking milk foam cakes online, we knew we had to try them. In our quest for these cakes, we also found that this tea shop has a downright appealing atmosphere.

Feng Cha in Richardson is in a small outdoor mall with a few restaurants, shops and a spa or two. The vibes inside are impeccably cozy. It's a surprisingly large space with plenty of seating. We spotted a bookshelf filled with board games. Only the cutest places have board game shelves.
What can we say? Indoor branches and fairy lights just do something for us.
Fairy lights adorning branches are hung along the perimeter of French doors, and most things are painted an inexplicably soothing shade of sage green. Truth be told, we're just suckers for an indoor branch covered in fairy lights. If you've ever been somewhere and been so charmed that you wondered, "Should I start a book club just so I can host our meetings here?" this is that kind of place.

Feng Cha aims for a highly customizable drink menu and succeeds. Almost every element — from sweetness to ice — can be tweaked. Or add toppings like basil seeds, boba pearls and flavored milk foams. We ordered an unsweetened, iced cold brew with boba and an iced jasmine green apple tea with boba.

If we'd known what a spectacular duo jasmine green tea and apple make, we'd have been combining the two a long time ago. A fair portion of freeze-dried apple pieces float to the top and make for a fun texture, especially against the chewiness of the boba. We loved this refreshing drink. We ordered ours unsweetened and ended up glad we did because the apple sweetened it plenty and perfectly.

We also enjoyed the cold brew, especially with the addition of boba. If Feng Cha's shops were open earlier in the morning, our love for this simple pairing would likely prove dangerous to our wallets. Both the size of the drinks and the amount of toppings we got were generous.
Matcha-flavored milk foam cake.
The unsweetened cold brew paired perfectly with the matcha-flavored milk foam cake. The cake was light and airy enough that Mary Berry herself might've been proud, and if you don't watch the Great British Baking Show, just know that we mean it was technically a very nice sponge cake. Topped with heaps of matcha milk foam and two matcha-flavored sticks of Pocky that added a nice little crunch, this dessert was so light and not at all too sweet.
Strawberry Princess milk foam cake.
The Strawberry Princess milk foam cake ended up being everything a strawberry shortcake sets out to be (but better). Likely the same light and airy sponge cake that served as the base for its matcha counterpart, this item is topped with a generous portion of milk foam and a strawberry sauce-compote situation. It was so good that after our first bite, we decided to have one on our birthday next year.

All in all, Feng Cha made regulars out of us and we’re eyeing the Oreo and tiramisu milk foam cakes for next time (of which there will be several).

Feng Cha Teahouse, 2701 Custer Parkway, Richardson. Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
