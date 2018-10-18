Ferris Wheelers' Pumpkin Wheel Cocktail Is Basic in the Best Possible Way

We have one question: When is too much pumpkin too much pumpkin? Some say never. "Some" apparently includes Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, because they're offering a pumpkin cocktail. That's right, get your UGGs and leggings ready, ladies, because we found you the perfect football-watching, day-drinking, feels-fall cocktail.

It has all the hallmarks of the "basic" cocktail — take that comment as you will — with flavored vodka, pumpkin, some sweetness, pumpkin and, of course, a perfect backdrop for a hot fire Instagram pic. Too bad the picture may have to be taken wearing mittens.