First Look: Aloha Chicken and Shrimp

Rex Pak and Stephanie Hyewon Pak decided to open a small Hawaiian-style start-up inside a Mobil gas station in Watauga in 2018 even though they had no experience in the restaurant industry. Success (and long lines) were the result, and earlier this year they decided to open a standalone location in Richardson.581 W. Campbell Road, No. 127, Richardson. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
These are trying times for new businesses. Shortages of construction labor and supplies and delays with inspections, permits, new plumbing and testing all pushed the venture over budget and held up the opening. Finally, after a lot of sweat and probably tears (but hopefully no blood), the Richardson location of Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
menu offers shrimp, chicken and bulgogi beef served separately or in a variety of combos that include a scoop of macaroni salad and an egg roll on a bed of steamed rice. The protein can be ordered either spicy or mild, and the shrimp can be cooked in either a butter garlic sauce or coconut, all priced around $14 for a good amount of food.
Mini plates ($10) come with either macaroni salad or egg roll (not both). Sweet chili chicken is also available, as well as Spam musubi handrolls ($3), along with sides such as garlic fries, musubi fried rice, mozzarella cheese sticks, crab cakes and calamari.
We started with an order of Spam musubi: a piece of marinated Spam sitting on a large, thick rectangle of seasoned rice wrapped into a little bundle. Well, not very little: this was one of the larger versions of this typical Hawaiian treat that we’ve seen.
