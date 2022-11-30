Support Us

First Look: Aloha Chicken and Shrimp

November 30, 2022 5:00AM

Aloha Chicken and Shrimp's new location in Richardson serves up some great food with a Hawaiian twist.
Rex Pak and Stephanie Hyewon Pak decided to open a small Hawaiian-style start-up inside a Mobil gas station in Watauga in 2018 even though they had no experience in the restaurant industry. Success (and long lines) were the result, and earlier this year they decided to open a standalone location in Richardson.

These are trying times for new businesses. Shortages of construction labor and supplies and delays with inspections, permits, new plumbing and testing all pushed the venture over budget and held up the opening. Finally, after a lot of sweat and probably tears (but hopefully no blood), the Richardson location of Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
click to enlarge
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp started inside a gas station in Watauga and has now opened a standalone restaurant in Richardson.
Hank Vaughn
We got there for the 11 a.m. opening on a Sunday, figuring that because the place was new the wait times might be a bit longer due to growing pains and probable larger crowds of people wanting to try out the new location. We were right on both counts; the restaurant quickly filled up, and the staff got to work on multiple orders in the open kitchen.
click to enlarge
Aloha Chicken and Shrimp has opted for an open-kitchen concept in its new home in Richardson so you can watch your Hawaiian treats being prepared.
Hank Vaughn
The uncomplicated menu offers shrimp, chicken and bulgogi beef served separately or in a variety of combos that include a scoop of macaroni salad and an egg roll on a bed of steamed rice. The protein can be ordered either spicy or mild, and the shrimp can be cooked in either a butter garlic sauce or coconut, all priced around $14 for a good amount of food.

Mini plates ($10) come with either macaroni salad or egg roll (not both). Sweet chili chicken is also available, as well as Spam musubi handrolls ($3), along with sides such as garlic fries, musubi fried rice, mozzarella cheese sticks, crab cakes and calamari.

We started with an order of Spam musubi: a piece of marinated Spam sitting on a large, thick rectangle of seasoned rice wrapped into a little bundle. Well, not very little: this was one of the larger versions of this typical Hawaiian treat that we’ve seen.
click to enlarge
Spam musubi.
Hank Vaughn
Next up, a Combo Plate and a Surf and Turf Combo. The Combo Plate ($14.99) consisted of eight large shrimp and several pieces of mochiko chicken and came, of course, with the macaroni salad and egg roll (everyone that day received two egg rolls as a sort of apology for the wait, which all things considered was not really that long). You can order this spicy or mild, and we got the spicy version. The shrimp was extremely flavorful in its delicate butter and garlic sauce, and the chicken was perfectly cooked and seasoned. We only wish there was more mac salad, but one can order a small or large side of it.
click to enlarge
Combo Plate.
Hank Vaughn
The Surf and Turf Combo ($15.99) included the same shrimp but swapped out bulgogi beef for the chicken. The beef was a wonderful Hawaiian spin on the classic Korean dish: tender with just the right amount of spicy kick. Both combos came with a side of house applesauce-based katsu sauce.
click to enlarge
Surf and Turf Combo.
Hank Vaughn
Pak was extremely attentive to his customers, with a friendly smile and demeanor that went a long way in making the experience enjoyable as he ran both the front of house and the kitchen. No one seemed to mind the wait; the food is worth it, and the whole process will only get smoother with experience.

581 W. Campbell Road, No. 127, Richardson. Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

