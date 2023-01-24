L’Aqua Is a New Moroccan-French Food Haven in Plano

Moroccan food comes with a French twist at the recently opened L’Aqua.
The interior of L’Aqua lacks the vibes of your typical French café. Instead, minimalist furniture and modern light fixtures give it an edgy feel, perhaps in accord with the rebellious fusion menu here. It’s not quite French food, but it can’t be called authentic Moroccan, either. L’Aqua’s food instead treads the hazy area between the two, with options like Moroccan shakshuka, French florentines and a lot in between.
The L’Aqua frittata ($13) is a classic French dish here. An egg-white base comes loaded with spinach, tomatoes and scallions and is topped with feta cheese and chives. The crepe Florentine ($13) is another popular option, with a creamy mushroom-mozzarella mixture stuffed into a thin crepe.
There are also some American classics here like a fried chicken sandwich and a club with toasted white bread, avocado and American cheese with a harissa mayo.
Dinner specialties include steak, lamb chops and pescatarian dishes. The vegetarian Moroccan-spiced cauliflower steak ($17) is served with pesto and a creamy farro risotto. The steak was crispy and the sauces bright and flavorful.
L'Aqua also offers a catch of the day that's grilled, fried or stuffed then slathered in one of the house sauces: creamy white, tahini or Moroccan sharmoula.
If you’re feeling particularly full after your meal here, we don’t blame you. The food here is heavy — just like the Moroccans do it. Wash your meal down with a traditional Moroccan mint tea, which comes with a subtle sweetness and refreshing mint tones to cleanse the palette and calm the stomach.
Note that L'Aqua is closed on Mondays and open only for breakfast and lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
L'Aqua, 8315 Preston Road, Plano. Tuesday – Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Thursday and Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Closed Monday.