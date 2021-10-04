First Look: Neon Kitten Opens in Deep Ellum with Speakeasy Blackbird Society up Next

click to enlarge Alex Gonzalez

Dim Sum has finally arrived in Deep Ellum. In the space previously occupied by Beauty Bar, Neon Kitten offers small plates of dim sum, sushi and izakaya, as well as an electrifying lineup of craft cocktails. Founded by Bhuvanesh “Bob” Khanna, Neon Kitt and, as well as the cherry blossom chandeliers.On the inside, the walls are painted with vibrant pinks, blues, yellows and greens, almost as though to maintain the spirit of Beauty Bar.As for cocktails, some are sweet, some are strong and some are even spicy, but they’re all creative and inventive. On tap, guests can enjoy the shishito margarita made with reposado tequila, pink grapefruit juice, Aperol, agave, lime, plus shishito and serrano nectar to give it a spicy touch ($12). This margarita is spicier than it is sweet, but the shishito flavor balances out the typical sugariness.For craft cocktails, we recommend the Tokyo a green blend of Chartreuse, shochu, Luxardo and wasabi, garnished on the stem of the glass with a mini bouquet of ginger, which Khanna recommends you eat before drinking the cocktail to cleanse the palate ($16). Equally as good is the Osaka cocktail made with umeshu, cherry blossom, Roku Gin, sage, salted pomelo and served in an adorable Hello Kitty ceramic glass ($16).As for dim sum, Neon Kitten's isn’t what Americans know as dim sum, where people roll around carts with different bites to pull off and share with the table. Here, guests order small bites from servers, who bring them to the table. Some of our favorites included the prawn, pork and mushroom siu mai ($7). Equally as good are the morel shrimp dumplings with water chestnut and bamboo shoot encased in a dark black dumpling noodle.But perhaps the shining star of the menu is the crispy beef puffs; stuffed rolls with beef, caramelized onion and curry, making for a tasty Far East spin on beef Wellington ($10).Later this month, Neon Kitten plans to open a reservations-only speakeasy in the back of the restaurant called Blackbird Society, which will specialize in exclusive cocktails and Japanese spirits.While many of us are still reeling over the loss of Beauty Bar, Neon Kitten makes for a much-needed addition to the neighborhood. We can finally enjoy great dim sum in Dallas, and no longer have to drive all the way to Richardson.