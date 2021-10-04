First Look: Neon Kitten Opens in Deep Ellum with Speakeasy Blackbird Society up Next

On the inside, the walls are painted with vibrant pinks, blues, yellows and greens, almost as though to maintain the spirit of Beauty Bar.
As for cocktails, some are sweet, some are strong and some are even spicy, but they’re all creative and inventive. On tap, guests can enjoy the shishito margarita made with reposado tequila, pink grapefruit juice, Aperol, agave, lime, plus shishito and serrano nectar to give it a spicy touch ($12). This margarita is spicier than it is sweet, but the shishito flavor balances out the typical sugariness.
But perhaps the shining star of the menu is the crispy beef puffs; stuffed rolls with beef, caramelized onion and curry, making for a tasty Far East spin on beef Wellington ($10).
Later this month, Neon Kitten plans to open a reservations-only speakeasy in the back of the restaurant called Blackbird Society, which will specialize in exclusive cocktails and Japanese spirits.
While many of us are still reeling over the loss of Beauty Bar, Neon Kitten makes for a much-needed addition to the neighborhood. We can finally enjoy great dim sum in Dallas, and no longer have to drive all the way to Richardson.
Neon Kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House. 2805 Main St. (Deep Ellum). Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Friday. 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.