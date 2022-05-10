First Look: The Beast and Co. on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth is a Culinary Destination

Native Texan and owner Dustin Lee traveled extensively in his previous career in the oil and gas industry. With The Beast and Co., he wanted to create a place that is rooted in Southern fare with global influences. Chef Micheal Arlt learned to cook from his Puerto Rican mother and has worked in kitchens across the U.S., including one of Emeril Lagasse's restaurants, where he learned the art of Creole cuisine.
As for Magnolia Avenue, he was keen on the tree-lined street and quirky architecture, which are reminiscent of Portland, Maine, and some Chicago neighborhoods. Combine that with the fact that Lee and his wife had their first date on Magnolia and it's a perfect match.
The menu is a menagerie of flavors and cultures. Appetizers range from North African marinated olives, with chili and cinnamon, to deviled eggs with miso. Southern fare pops up in some places, like a smoked first board with dill, horseradish and Saltine crackers and a chicken liver pate made with chow chow and wholegrain mustard.
There are also Italian dishes like a burrata ($18), rock shrimp risotto ($24) and orecchiette ($23). A Thai lobster bisque is made with dumplings, kaffir and coconut ($25).
We started off with the deviled eggs topped with chili, miso, toasted nori and roe, a quintessential example of a Southern staple injected with an Asian flair. Next, we ordered burrata plated on a bed of greens paired with a slice of bread drizzled in olive oil. The soft cheese is served with a variety of peas, lemon, mint and a buttermilk vinaigrette.
Next, we had the orecchiette, a white Bolognese (sans the tomato sauce) served with wild boar, Parmesan Reggiano and an aged balsamic. Not only was it the highlight of the evening, but one of the best bites of the past year.
We finished our meal with a beautifully cooked pork collar topped with large scallop ravioli.
Just five short days after, we found ourselves back at The Beast and Co. We tried exceptionally hard to order different items and did, for the most part. We had the house breads again but this time we ordered the charcuterie board, made with locally sourced meats, pate de Champagne, smoked blue cheese and an Irish cheddar with that crispy bread again, as well as house-brined pickles and a lovely mustard to pair.
The menu also includes a couple of items that are meant to be shared by the table, like a whole fish in banana leaf with shrimp paste, coconut, lime and bitter greens (market price). There's a meat and potatoes ($105) that comes with a 32-ounce rib-eye and a Yukon potato purée.
The Beast and Co., 1010 West Magnolia Ave. (Fort Worth), 5 - 9 p.m. Tuesday - Wednesday; 3 - 9 p.m. Thursday; 3 - 10 p.m. Friday - Saturday; Closed Sunday and Monday