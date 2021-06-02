Five Restaurants Kicking Off Pride Month with Drag Shows

Roy G's is having a Pride party until the small hours that should prime you for a hangover-curing brunch.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Pride is back in Dallas, sis! Although there’s no grand parade at Fair Park this year, plenty of opportunities exist for you to spill some tea with your chosen family and have a queer old time. So pour out the mimosas and get ready for music, costumes and drag shows galore. And as always, remember to tip your queens. Here’s where you can get early morning bites and late-night munchies during Pride weekend.

All Tea, No Shade Drag Brunch The Free Man: Noon, Saturday, June 5

Enjoy creole delights at The Free Man with hostess Bleach and sounds by Dezi 5 plus a lineup of talented queens to be announced soon. There's a $10 cover.

Pride Weekend Kick-Off Brunch Blue Cenote: 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5

Can’t make it to the Cedar Springs strip? Drag festivities are coming to Bishop Arts. Enjoy a filling brunch at Blue Cenote plus performances by Barbie Dupree Davenport, Mayra D’Lorenzo, Angelique Rodriguez, Sasha V. King and Star Michaels. Guests in their best pride costumes will get a chance to win a $200 cash prize.

Party With The Block Roy G’s: 9 p.m., Saturday, June 5

Roy G’s is keeping the party going till the wee hours of the morning. Enjoy drink specials, a live DJ and oodles of festivities as this little dinner keeps the strip’s tradition alive.

Bleach will be at The Free Man at noon on Saturday and Double Wide later that evening. Dennis Jansen

Disco, TX Pride Party Double Wide, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 5

Missing Fair Park this year? Well just steps away is the ultimate disco Pride party. Catch live performances by rap duo Fagedelics and a stellar drag show with Bleach, Frida Monet, Kylee O’Hara Fatale, Mulan Alexander and Barbie Davenport Dupree. DJs Charlie Phresh, Ursa Minor, Rizkalla and Blake Ward will be spinning the bops all night. Plus, participate in mechanical bull rides, dildo races and bites from Easy Slider. Tickets are $20.

Virgin Hotel Drag Brunch Virgin Hotel, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6

Keep the festivities going for Sunday Funday. Former Pride grand marshall Jenni P is your fabulous hostess at the Virgin Hotel's Common Club. Catch performances by Krystal Summers, Lana O’Hara and Barbie Davenport Dupree.

And, hot off the press, Sue Ellen's is reopening on June 4 just in time for Pride month.