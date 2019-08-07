This Weekend: Vegan Pizza, Brunch with Rooftop Yoga and Booze Galore

West End’s Tutta’s Pizza is hosting a four-course vegan pizza party to launch its new vegan menu. Jeremy Scott’s team is debuting nine new vegan pizzas, and they’ll serve vegan appetizers and desserts.

What: Tutta’s Vegan Pizza Party

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Where: Tutta's Pizza, 1710 N. Record St. (West End)

Tickets: $50 food only; $60 for drinks included







Whiskey lovers, take note! The Whiskey Spot is hosting an exclusive tasting on Friday, where they’ll share a selection of Scottish, Irish, American, Canadian and Japanese whiskeys, as well as a variety of scotches and bourbons. Tickets include food pairings; VIP gets you higher-end whiskey and a swag bag.

What: The Whiskey Spot Tasting Event

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9

Where: Within the 75204 ZIP code: The specific location remains private until tickets are purchased.

Tickets: $50 for general admission, $97 for VIP

Beer and beignets: a match made in heaven? Find out for yourself as you sample four types of beignets from the Dusty Biscuit paired with four types of Cowtown Brewing Company beers.

What: Beignet Pairing with the Dusty Biscuit

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Cowtown Brewing Company, 1301 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth

Tickets: $20 per pairing

Start your Saturday with some zen on the rooftop of HG Sply Co. CorePower Yoga will teach an invigorating class at 10 a.m., then you can refuel with an HG Sply brunch buffet and mimosas. Ticket includes yoga, brunch and mimosas.

What: Rooftop Yoga and Brunch

When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: HG Sply Co., 2008 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Tickets: $25

Sip your way through the West End during the Dallas Mimosa March. Begin at Tutta’s Pizza, then walk your way over to RJ Mexican Cuisine and finish at 3Eleven Kitchen and Cocktails. Tickets include a complimentary wine tumbler and one mimosa at each restaurant.

What: Dallas Mimosa March

When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Begins at Tutta’s Pizza, 1710 N. Record St. (West End)

Tickets: $10

Lakewood Brewing Company Paul Hightower

Celebrate Lakewood Brewing Company’s seventh anniversary with live music, food trucks and, of course, beer Saturday. Ticket prices vary, depending on when you arrive.

What: Lakewood Brewing Company 2019 Anniversary Party

When: noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Lakewood Brewing Company, 2302 Executive Drive, Garland

Tickets: $20 for 1 p.m. entry, $30 for 3 p.m. entry, $65 for VIP

There will be more than 15 types of margaritas at the North Texas Margarita Festival in The Colony. Receive a punch card and sample your way through all the options. When you’re done, vote on your favorite.

What: North Texas Margarita Festival

When: noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Where: Lava Cantina, 5805 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony

Tickets: $30 for margarita sampling admission

Fear not, the Meat Fight 1K isn’t a race. It’s a meat-filled food festival spanning one kilometer. The menu this year is the biggest yet and includes barbecue, burgers, hot dogs, beer and more. All proceeds go toward helping athletes with multiple sclerosis compete in events across the country.

What: Meat Fight 1K

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Where: TUPPS Brewery, 721 Anderson St., McKinney

Tickets: $50